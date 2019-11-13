Kate Beckinsale Looks Stunning In Playful Instagram Update For A Friend’s Birthday

Actress Kate Beckinsale shared a sweet Instagram update in honor of her friend Gabriella Morpeth’s birthday today that included several playful shots of the two of them together. As IMDB reports, Morpeth is a costume designer, and was the key costumer on Jolt, a film that Beckinsale recently worked on.

The first snap in Beckinsale’s quadruple Instagram update was a simple shot of the two of them together, close-up. Both of them rocked slightly smoky eye looks and soft pink lips, and Beckinsale had a temporary tattoo on one cheek to add a bit of sassiness to her look. Beckinsale’s brunette locks were pulled back, with a few tendrils escaping to frame her face, and Morpeth had her blond tresses down in soft curls. Both women wore black for the picture.

The second snap captured a silly moment the two had together while working on a project. Beckinsale had on a platinum blond wig, which is something she wore on the set of Jolt. She had on a pair of sky-high stiletto heels, while Morpeth rocked some flat black boots, and the duo lounged together in a clawfoot tub. Beckinsale was situated between Morpeth’s legs, and though her full outfit wasn’t visible, her toned, bare legs were on display.

The third snap showed the two of them having a moment of hilarity on set. Morpeth rocked worn light-wash jeans and a white t-shirt, and her head was tossed back while she was laying on a bed. Beckinsale had on black jeans, a white graphic tee, and a black blazer, and she was bursting into laughter as she glanced over at Morpeth. The duo both had their phones with them, with Beckinsale’s being on her stomach, as they took a moment together to relax.

In the fourth and final snap, the duo shared a regular picture with a bit of a silly twist. Beckinsale rocked the same graphic white tee and black pants, and Morpeth had on a cozy black sweater and Daisy Dukes. The two women put their arms around each other for the shot, and each had a baguette tucked into the fly of their pants.

Beckinsale’s followers loved the silly post, and it racked up over 56,500 likes within just six hours, including a like from actress Isla Fisher.

“Beautiful ladies,” one follower commented.

Another was taken by the final shot, and questioned “is that a baguette in your pants or are you just happy to see me?”

“You are crazy funny,” one follower added.

Beckinsale is completely fearless when it comes to flaunting her personality on Instagram. Just a few days ago, the brunette bombshell shared a video in which she dusted the floor with her cat while rocking yoga pants and high heels.