‘World’s Sexiest Nurse’ Lauren Drain In A Tiny Slip Dress Has Fans Begging For More

Blonde bombshell Lauren Drain sent pulses racing late yesterday when she posted a picture to Instagram where she sizzled in a tiny beige slip dress. It is yet another throwback from the former nurse to promote her personal training program, and fans were unsurprisingly going wild over the shot.

In the picture, Lauren stands in front of a large decorative mirror, and examines her reflection in the mirror. The pose is a clever one, as it is able to showcase both her figure from the front as well as the back.

The dress chosen for the photo is a beige slip dress in what looks to be a light material such as satin. The neckline is a very low-cut cowl neck that is sure to showcase the Los Angeles transplant’s insane cleavage.

The top continues into a halter neckline, and Lauren tied the two straps into a bow at the back of her neck. The two strings teasingly dangle down her toned back as the attire featured an even lower scoop from behind.

The dress clung expertly to her body, ruching around her waist to show off her hourglass figure. It also featured an extremely short hemline so that her long and lean legs were on full display. Her pins were only elongated further with a pair of beige high-heeled sandals.

The short hemline also meant that it barely covered her perky posterior as it hugged the curve of her famous derriere. An even sultrier aspect of the dress was a high slit in the side, which gave a peek of her hip bone.

Lauren’s long blonde locks were styled in a simple blow-out, with a deep side swept part that only added to the sultry vibes of the shot. In addition to mascara, the stunner also wore a brown lip shade, keeping in the neutral tones of the picture.

Fans were loving the sizzling shot, and awarded it over 32,000 likes and more than 210 comments.

“You are a queen of breathtaking beauty,” one fan gushed, along with two red rose emoji and a kissing face.

“That’s your best picture… I think that dress is too much,” added another, with three heart-eye faces.

“Sexiness personified,” wrote a third, also adding a heart-eye face, as well as a fire emoji.

“Can’t get any better than that, just saying!” concluded a fourth.

Her caption reminded her followers that there was only five weeks to sign up for her training program, and no doubt her picture inspired more than a few to consider a body transformation.

It is not the only picture that she has used to advertise her business; she also recently stunned in a pair of tight fishnet yoga pants in a picture that became one of her most liked yet.