‘World’s Sexiest Nurse’ Lauren Drain In A Tiny Slip Dress Has Fans Begging For More

Blond bombshell Lauren Drain sent pulses racing late yesterday when she posted a picture to Instagram where she sizzled in a tiny beige slip dress. It was yet another throwback from the former nurse to promote her personal training program, and fans were unsurprisingly going wild over the shot.

In the picture, Lauren stands in front of a large decorative mirror, and examines her reflection. The pose is a clever one, as it is able to showcase both her figure from the front as well as the back.

Lauren wears a beige slip dress in what looks to be a light material, such as satin. The neckline is a very low-cut cowl neck that is sure to showcase the Los Angeles transplant’s insane cleavage.

The top also has halter-style straps, which Lauren ties into a bow at the back of her neck. The two strings teasingly dangle down her toned back as the attire features an even lower scoop from behind.

The dress clings expertly to her body, ruching around her waist to show off her hourglass figure. It also features an extremely short hemline so that her long and lean legs are on full display. Lauren’s pins are only elongated further with a pair of beige high-heeled sandals.

The short hemline barely covers her perky posterior and hugs the curves of her famous derriere. An even sultrier aspect of the dress is a high slit in the side, which gives a peek of her hip bone.

Lauren’s long, blond locks are styled in a simple blow-out, with a deep side swept part that only adds to the sultry vibes of the shot. In addition to mascara, the stunner also wears a brown lip shade, keeping in the neutral tones of the picture.

Fans were loving the sizzling shot, and awarded it over 32,000 likes and more than 210 comments.

“You are a queen of breathtaking beauty,” one fan gushed along with two red rose emoji and a kissing face.

“That’s your best picture… I think that dress is too much,” added another follower with three heart-eye emoji.

“Sexiness personified,” wrote a third user, also adding a heart-eye emoji and a fire emoji.

“Can’t get any better than that, just saying!” concluded a fourth fan.

Her caption reminded her followers that there were only five weeks to sign up for her training program, and no doubt her picture inspired more than a few to consider a body transformation.

Lauren also recently advertised her business with a photo in which she stunned in a pair of tight fishnet yoga pants. That image became one of her most-liked yet.