Miranda Lambert Talks Blake Shelton Divorce Attention: ‘I Guess I Asked For It’

Miranda's speaking out about her 2015 divorce from Blake.

Miranda Lambert opened up about her 2015 divorce from Blake Shelton and all the intense media attention that came from their very high-profile romance in a new interview. Speaking to Health Magazine, the December 2019 cover girl got very candid about the media firestorm that surrounded herself and her former husband after they announced their divorce and also shared how her relationship with the country star influenced her second marriage to Brendan Mcloughlin.

“When everyone’s worried about your personal life, it makes you feel like, ‘Well, if you could just spend some of that time talking about my actual art, that would be great!'” Miranda told the outlet when asked directly about all the attention her split from Blake brought into her life.

“But I guess I asked for it,” the “Gunpowder and Lead” singer then mused of all the attention from fans and media, “getting into this business. I’m never gonna get used to the public eye in that way.”

In the same interview, she shared the impact her first marriage had on her second. She secretly married Brendan mere months after they met in New York City and has shared how her marriage to The Voice coach made her want to be much more private when it comes to her life with her new husband.

“I feel like I’ve been through enough in my life to know what I don’t want,” Miranda said of how things were different the second time around. She told the outlet that now, when she knows she’s found exactly what she wants, she “[snatches] it right up.”

After shying away from the spotlight a little since marrying Brendan in a top secret ceremony at the start of the year, Miranda previously spoke out about her relationship with Blake in October. She admitted that music was her “healing device” after their split.

After the breakup, she dropped the emotional two-disc album The Weight of These Wings, which she’s confirmed on multiple occasions was inspired by her love life.

The star touched a little more on that in her latest candid interview with Health, as she admitted that she wasn’t in the best place because of her split from Blake when she created her last album, but things are much different for her now.

“My last album was kind of a sepia tone, and I mean that emotionally as well. This record’s got some color, pizzazz, and pump to it,” she explained, while referring to her new album, called Wildcard, which she released earlier this month.

“It was a conscious decision, switching gears, I guess in all the ways—in life and in art… don’t they go hand in hand most times?” Miranda said, as she added that she’s “pretty honest in my music” and is the same person on the stage as she is when she’s off.

In the same interview, the 36-year-old singer opened up about her struggle with her weight as she got very candid about her past issues with body image. She confirmed she’s now a happy size six.