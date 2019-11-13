Tarsha Whitmore Sizzles In Barely-There Bikini That Buckles In Maldives Vacation Pic

Tarsha Whitmore gave her Instagram fans something to get excited about when she showed off her enviable figure in an revealing bikini that featured buckles.

The photo was taken when the beauty was in the Maldives a couple of weeks ago. Tarsha was sitting next to a small pool at a resort. She leaned on one arm while resting her other arm one the side of the pool. The pose was perfect for putting her fit physique on display while showing off her unique bikini.

The bright green number featured a bandeau-style top that had an oval cutout in the center that showed off Tarsha’s ample cleavage. The top also had a silver buckle positioned over the cutout that called even more attention to her chest. The bottoms were a classic bikini style that had silver buckles on the sides that drew the eye to her slender waist and curvy hips. The snap also put her toned thighs on display. The model’s bronze skin looked flawless as she leaned back against the side of the pool and gave the camera a sultry look.

The beauty wore a full face of makeup that featured dark brows, smoky eye shadow, thick lashes and bit of highlighter in the corner of her eyes. Her cheeks and nose were contoured and she donned a pink gloss on her full lips. Her hair was parted on the side and in fell in waves down her back. She wore a small belly button ring to add a bit of bling to the look.

In the caption, Tarsha said she was ready to return to the tropical locale. She also mentioned that the bikini came from fashion brand Pretty Little Thing.

Her followers loved seeing her in the skimpy suit and did not mind showering her with compliments.

“You are a pretty woman!! Wonderful,” commented one admirer.

“I can’t believe how beautiful you are,” another fan wrote.

Some of fans raved over her bathing suit.

“Absolutely loving this bikini!” wrote one follower.

“Fab bikini,” another admirer said.

Tarsha seems to have a thing for bikinis. A quick scroll through her Instagram page shows that she has a variety of style and colors — all of which look incredible on her. When she isn’t modeling bikinis, she likes to flaunt her curves in sexy dresses and other cute outfits that hug her every curve. Regardless of what she is wearing, her fans can always count on her looking gorgeous.