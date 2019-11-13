Sharon Osbourne Blasts Chrissy Teigen With Icy Retort In ‘Baby, It’s Cold Outside’ Feud: ‘Don’t Start’

'The Talk' co-host used her platform to set the record straight on her word war with John Legend's wife.

Sharon Osbourne has issued a response to Chrissy Teigen’s comments about her criticism of John Legend’s remake of the holiday song “Baby, It’s Cold Outside.”

After Osbourne slammed Legend’s rewrite of the classic 1944 song as “ridiculous” during a segment last week on The Talk, Teigen joked that she remembers “those days of getting to talk sh*t for money.”

But Osbourne questioned how Teigen remembers anything about talking for money, because her short-lived 2015 daytime talk show FABLife was barely on the air.

“It’s amazing that you remember those days, ’cause the show you were on didn’t even last a season,” Osbourne said in a biting retort to Teigen on Tuesday’s episode of The Talk.

Osbourne, who shares The Talk stage with co-hosts Sheryl Underwood, Carrie Ann Inaba, Eve, and Marie Osmond, also clarified that the panel of the CBS chatfest doesn’t get paid to “talk” about anyone.

“We are self-made women at this table, who have lived very interesting lives, everyone one of us,” Osbourne said, per a YouTube post.

While she is the wife of Black Sabbath legend Ozzy Osbourne, Sharon, the daughter of English music producer Don Arden, also clarified that she was “born into the industry” and that she “just didn’t marry someone who was in the industry,” as Teigen did when she married Legend in 2013.

Osbourne did say she had no bone to pick with Teigen or Legend, and she praised their ” beautiful little family.” She also praised Teigen for sticking up for her husband after she dissed the “silly” lyric change, but then added a disclaimer.

“Don’t start anything, because I know it will get ugly. So don’t start,” Osbourne warned Teigen.

On Instagram, fans reacted to Osbourne’s mic drop moment when she addressed Teigen’s comments by calling out her short-lived talk show.

“Chrissy Teigen making a statement on someone else talking [sh*t]. …Hate to tell her… she will have her a** handed to her for knocking on Sharon Osbourne’s door! Don’t think that’s a fight she wants,” one follower wrote.

“This was AMAZING!!!!” a second fan wrote of Sharon. “She owned her and I loved every second of it!!!! Don’t mess with Mrs. O.”

Legend’s rewrite of “Baby, It’s Cold Outside” for a duet with Kelly Clarkson has been making headlines for the past week, as The Inquisitr previously shared. Even before the single dropped on November 8, there was widespread outrage over Legend’s modern-day lyrics. In addition to Osbourne, Dean Martin’s daughter Deana denounced the rewrite of the classic holiday song that her father made famous in 1959.