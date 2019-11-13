Brigitte Nielsen Claims She Had One-Night Stand With Sean Penn When He Was Married To Madonna

'The Talk' guest star spills major tea about the 'rude' singer.

Brigitte Nielsen says she once slept with Madonna’s ex-husband Sean Penn in an act of revenge. The 56-year-old actress shared an anecdote on The Talk in which she dished that she got back at the Material Girl after she was rude to her at a nightclub more than 20 years ago.

The tea-spilling came as The Talk panel discussed a story about a man who slapped Madonna with a lawsuit for being two hours late to a concert in New York. The “Like a Virgin” singer later brushed off her tardiness and told fans “a queen is never late.”

In response to the story, Nielsen, a guest panelist on The Talk, said Madonna is “not the queen” and slammed her behavior as disrespectful to fans who paid hard-earned money to see her in concert.

Nielsen went on to say that in 1987 she was at a club with Madonna and that the singer kept stepping on her feet.

“She was very rude and I ended up giving her a slap across the face,” Nielsen said.

The Red Sonja star added that it was an open-handed slap and, when asked by The Talk co-host Sheryl Underwood if the slap “knocked” Madonna off her chair, Nielsen added, “Well she’s not very big and I’m a giant.”

While Nielsen admitted she was kicked out of the club by bouncers, she went on to dish on her ultimate revenge act against the superstar singer.

“The best part is yet to come,” Nielsen said. “A couple of months later in the south of France, I got back at her for being rude, having a one-night stand with Sean Penn.”

As the audience roared, Nielsen once again clarified that the year was 1987.

Underwood noted, “We need to do a new segment called ‘The Talk Tea with Brigitte.'”

Madonna was married to Penn from August 1985 to 1989. Nielsen was married to Sylvester Stallone from 1985 to 1987. It is not clear if the alleged one-night stand occurred when the Danish model was still married to the Rocky star.

On Instagram, fans reacted to Brigitte’s shocking story. Several followers said they “loved” her story about Madonna, and others petitioned for Nielsen to become a permanent part of The Talk panel.

While Madonna and Penn both went through subsequent marriages and divorces after their split — Madonna was married to Guy Ritchie from 2000 to 2009, while Sean was married to Robin Wright from 1996 to 2010 — the exes sparked reconciliation rumors nearly a decade ago. An insider told Us Weekly that Madonna and Sean remain “close friends, but they are fire and fire together romantically.”