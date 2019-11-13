NFL Rumors: Bears, Colts Among Colin Kaepernick’s Best Options If He Makes Comeback This Season

As reported on Tuesday by The Inquisitr, the NFL has announced that it will hold a private workout for free-agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick. The 32-year-old signal-caller has not played since the 2016 season, with many pointing to the fallout from his national anthem protests as the reason why he has seemingly been blackballed from the league. But considering the upcoming workout, as well as the many teams in need of help at quarterback, a new report listed a number of teams that could benefit the most if they sign Kaepernick as a free agent this season.

According to SBNation, the Chicago Bears are among the five teams that could “make sense” as a destination for Kaepernick, even if several would-be free-agent quarterbacks had been linked to the team in recent weeks. Explaining why the Bears could be a good landing spot, the publication’s Adam Stiles brought up the perceived lack of faith in third-year signal-caller Mitch Trubisky, who has led Chicago to a 4-5 record despite the team having “one of the NFL’s best defenses.” He added, however, that the Bears are still more likely to finish the 2019 campaign with Trubisky starting behind center and journeyman Chase Daniel backing him up as a second-stringer.

The Indianapolis Colts were brought up as well as a team that might be better for signing Kaepernick, as backup Brian Hoyer struggled mightily as the team lost to the “tanking” Miami Dolphins on Sunday. Although starter Jacoby Brissett is expected to return “soon” from a knee sprain, Stiles wrote that Kaepernick could potentially be a more stable insurance policy for the Colts in case their regular No. 1 quarterback suffers an injury setback. As further noted, finding a capable backup behind Brissett is especially important for Indianapolis, as the team is in the running for an AFC Wild Card spot.

Talking about other candidates for Kaepernick’s services, Stiles also suggested the Carolina Panthers and Denver Broncos — two teams whose starting quarterbacks are likely out for the season. The Broncos were hinted as a possible dark horse due to general manager John Elway’s allegedly “disingenuous” comments about how Kaepernick passed on a chance to join the team. Meanwhile, the Panthers stood out as an interesting option, as moving to Carolina would allow the former 49ers star to reunite with his ex-teammate and fellow national anthem protester, Eric Reid.

Lastly, the Detroit Lions rounded out the list of possible destinations for Kaepernick, as it’s unclear when Matthew Stafford will return from the back and hip injuries that kept him out of Week 10 action on Sunday. Currently, Detroit has Jeff Driskel filling in behind center, though SB Nation’s Stiles suggested that “Kap” could compete against the largely unheralded youngster for the No. 2 spot if Stafford has to miss significant time.