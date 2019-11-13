‘American Horror Story’: Fans Are Already Trying To Work Out The Theme For Season 10

The Season 9 finale for 'American Horror Story: 1984' hasn't even aired yet but fans are already looking forward to the next season.

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses Season 9 of FX’s American Horror Story. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed all available episodes and wish to avoid spoilers.

With the Season 9 finale of FX’s American Horror Story set to air tonight, fans are already looking forward to predicting what the theme of the next season will be. Already there are a couple of hot contenders with The Sun predicting that Season 10 will feature aliens and other fans of the show speculating as to whether the theme might be based around urban legends.

The speculation has stemmed from a comment that was previously made by the show’s creator, Ryan Murphy, during celebrations for the airing of the 100th episode of American Horror Story.

When asked by TV Guide about whether there had been any clues dropped in the current season that would reveal the theme for Season 10, Murphy offered the following comment.

“There will be probably a big one in Episode 8.”

Now that Episode 8 has aired, fans have gone into overdrive trying to predict the theme for the next season of AHS. In particular, viewers have honed in on the comments made regarding extraterrestrial beings by National Enquirer journalist, Stacey Phillips (Stefanie Black).

“Back in the 70s, all anyone cared about was Bigfoot, aliens, the Loch Ness Monster,” Stacey said.

There have also been other references regarding aliens and outer space, according to The Sun. For example, in one scene, Mr. Jingles (John Carroll Lynch) referred to the fact that he felt like he was “floating in space.” In addition, the house used for Mr. Jingles in Episode 6, which was also the 100th episode of AHS, was the same one featured in Season 2 (Asylum), when Kit Walker (Evan Peters) was abducted by aliens.

Other fans believe that the theme for Season 10 will not be as specific as “aliens.” Instead, using the same quote made by Stacey in the latest episode of AHS 1984, they point to the fact that not only aliens are referenced, indicating that an “urban legends” theme is more likely.

Of course, viewers will just have to wait for an official announcement from FX or Ryan Murphy regarding what the theme will be for the next season.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the final episode of American Horror Story: 1984 will see Finn Wittrock joining the line-up. There is also speculation that Sarah Paulson will appear in a cameo role in Episode 9.

Season 9 of American Horror Story will return to FX on Wednesday, November 13, at 10 p.m. EDT. AHS has also been renewed for a 10th season.