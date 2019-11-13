WWE News: Two Major Superstars Sign New Long-Term Contracts With Company

The Miz and Paige have just signed new multi-year contracts with WWE, making them the latest in a growing number of high-profile superstars to re-sign with the company in the current year.

According to WrestlingNews.co, the news was revealed on Tuesday night’s episode of WWE Backstage on Fox, with Pro Wrestling Sheet founder Ryan Satin confirming the basic details on the show’s “The Satin Sheet” segment. No specifics regarding the contracts were discussed, though the publication speculated that they may be similar in length to the three-to-five-year deals recently signed by wrestlers such as Randy Orton, Braun Strowman, The Usos, and The O.C. members AJ Styles, Luke Gallows, and Karl Anderson.

While it’s unclear whether the new deals would translate to more meaningful onscreen roles for Miz and/or Paige, WrestlingNews.co noted in a separate report that WWE has purposely been offering more lucrative, longer-term contracts to its superstars this year. This is because the company knows it “[has] the leverage” to fend off rival promotion All Elite Wrestling, which launched in January and has since hired several ex-WWE talents, including Chris Jericho and Jon Moxley (formerly Dean Ambrose).

The Miz and Paige are both longtime mainstays of WWE, having been with the company since 2005 and 2011 respectively. Currently, Miz is part of the Friday Night SmackDown roster, where he regularly hosts the “MizTV” in-ring segment but has not been in serious contention for any championship for most of the year. He did, however, take part in a notable feud with Shane McMahon early this year, in the lead-up to WrestleMania 35.

Paige, who retired as an active wrestler early in 2018 after a series of career-threatening injuries, is currently part of the WWE Backstage team, where she works as a panelist. Although she has primarily been used as a manager since her retirement, she was recently fired by The Kabuki Warriors (Asuka and Kairi Sane) in a segment that saw the reigning Women’s Tag Team Champions solidify their heel turn.

While Paige has yet to comment on her new contract on social media, The Miz took to Twitter late on Tuesday night to issue a brief statement, further backing up what was announced on WWE Backstage.

“[WWE] has been my home for 15 years & it’ll continue to be for years to come. I promise to work harder than ever to continue to give you MUST SEE TV. IT WILL BE AWESOME!” read the eight-time Intercontinental Champion’s post.