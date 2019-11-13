‘American Horror Story’: Finn Wittrock To Appear In Season 9 Finale Of ‘AHS 1984’

In the latest trailer for 'American Horror Story: 1984' Finn Wittrock appears at Camp Redwood.

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses Season 9 of FX’s American Horror Story. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed all available episodes and wish to avoid spoilers.

As Season 9 of FX’s American Horror Story gears up for the finale episode, a new character played by Finn Wittrock has featured in the trailer for Episode 9, according to TV Fanatic. Previously, Wittrock has appeared in AHS Freak Show, Hotel, and Roanoke.

Earlier in the season, there had already been rumors that Winnrock would be appearing this season. Digital Spy pointed out that Mr. Jingles’ (John Carroll Lynch) son would likely feature as a grown-up, which could potentially see Wittrock filling this role. However, there had been no official confirmation from FX regarding Wittrock’s involvement in AHS 1984 at that point in time.

After the recent discovery that Mr. Jingles had a young son, it was also revealed that his wife was murdered by Richard Ramirez (Zach Villa), also known as the Night Stalker. As a result of this, Jingles returned to Camp Redwood in Episode 8 in order to kill Ramirez.

FX

Presently, the final episode of American Horror Story was expected to deal with this storyline as well as that of the expected bloodfest during the music festival being organized by Margaret (Leslie Grossman). However, if previous rumors about Wittrock playing Jingles’ son is true, it would appear that a time jump will occur during the episode.

The trailer for the upcoming episode doesn’t reveal who Wittrock is playing. However, it does show him at Camp Redwood alongside Montana (Billie Lourd) and Trevor (Matthew Morrison). The two ghosts are mucking around and trying to get Wittrock’s character to kill them so that they can reappear over and over again.

You can see Finn Wittrock in the trailer for the finale episode of American Horror Story: 1984 below.

This season, there has been a noticeable absence of some major actors who regularly appear in the anthology series. The most notable are Sarah Paulson, Jessica Lange, and Even Peters. However, that doesn’t mean that this season of AHS has been lackluster. Set predominantly in 1984 at Camp Redwood, the series has opted for the slasher movie vibe of the ’80s.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, fans are hoping to catch a cameo appearance by AHS regular, Sarah Paulson. Paulson has been absent from this season but has previously hinted that she might make a small appearance at some point in Season 9. Lange, on the other hand, has already confirmed that she will not be appearing in the latest season of American Horror Story.

Season 9 of American Horror Story will return to FX on Wednesday, November 13, at 10 p.m. EDT. AHS has also been renewed for a 10th season.