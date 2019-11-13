Draya Michele Sizzles In Skintight Little Black Dress On Instagram

Draya Michele has been busy sharing updates from her collaboration with Superdown, and her newest Instagram post showed her rocking a black ensemble. The dress was skintight and featured small cutouts on her chest and sides. It was also glittery and had two very thin straps.

The video clip was a behind-the-scenes look at a photo shoot, as the Basketball Wives star struck several poses. She was seen with her hands on her hips, as she popped her leg and walked forward. She stopped with her left leg out, as she curved her back slightly. Throughout the shoot, Draya’s hair could be seen blowing in the wind. She rocked long, black hair with blunt bangs. She completed her look with a pair of black, knee-high boots. She also accessorized with long, tassel-like earrings that reached her collarbone.

The backdrop was light blue, while the clip showed the edges of the screen from time to time. A white wall and a ladder could be spotted, along with the silver hardware that held up the screen. The reality TV star was lit well from the front, which helped her skin glow.

Fans raved about Draya in the comments section.

“Please stop posting ur hot self. I can’t take it,” expressed a follower.

“Does it come with this BODY draya,” joked an admirer, referring to the dress that’s available online.

“I know d*mn well I’m not about to look like this in this dress but I bought it anyway hunney you got it going on… Blessings and continued success,” wrote a fan.

“But when is Draya available. Wishing thinking* that’s all,” noted a fourth Instagram user, whose comments were echoed by others.

And while there haven’t been any recent news about Draya and her fiancé, Orlando Scandrick, she’s believed to be engaged still. Orlando has played with the Dallas Cowboys, Kansas City Chiefs, and Philadelphia Eagles. So while fans are apparently wishing she’d be single, it doesn’t seem likely anytime soon. Rather, it seems that fans are more likely to hear about wedding bells rather than a break-up.

Loading...

In addition, Draya shared another update a couple of days ago from the same photoshoot. This time, she was spotted in a corset-style top, which she paired with high-waisted denim. The pants featured rips on her knees, and she accessorized with a glittering belt and high heels. The top was dark green and made of satin-like material. She was seen posing with her right hand by her front pockets while serving fierce looks.