‘American Horror Story: Fans Suspect That Sarah Paulson Will Turn Up In The Finale For ‘AHS 1984’

As the season finale for 'American Horror Story: 1984' approaches, fans suspect Sarah Paulson will make a cameo appearance as Lana Winters.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Sarah Paulson was not signed on to do the current season of American Horror Story. Paulson had been signed on for a major role in each season of the anthology series. News of her absence for Season 9 disappointed fans who have previously enjoyed her presence throughout every other season.

While reports indicated that Paulson would not feature in the current season, Paulson has previously said that she might appear in a cameo role in AHS 1984.

“I may pop up,” Paulson previously revealed to Entertainment Weekly.

Every week, fans have been diligently tuning in, hopeful that the cameo would come to pass. As yet, there has not been a single sighting of Paulson over the eight episodes.

However, as Digital Spy points out, fans may not be disappointed in the Season 9 finale after eagle-eyed fans spotted a clue in the trailer for Episode 9 that could indicate Paulson’s appearance.

Frank Ockenfels / FX

While Paulson has played several different roles during her time in American Horror Story, the role of Lana Winters immediately springs to mind when Brooke (Emma Roberts) is seen to be interviewed in the clip. The identity of the person running the interview is not disclosed, yet many fans are hoping that it will be Winters conducting it.

The season finale of AHS 1984 will see many characters converging on Camp Redwood for various reasons.

Brooke is determined to bring down Margaret (Leslie Grossman) after she was framed from multiple murders at Camp Redwood. Margaret was, in fact, behind most of those murders. Many of those killed on site have been stuck there, unable to move on after their deaths and are also waiting to get vengeance. In addition, Mr. Jingles (John Carroll Lynch) recently returned to the location in search of Richard Ramirez (Zach Villa), also known as the Night Stalker. This character has a pact with the devil and is intent on killing merely for the sake of it. This means that the final episode of the season is likely to be a massive bloodbath.

You can view the trailer for the finale episode of American Horror Story: 1984 below.

Season 9 of American Horror Story will return to FX on Wednesday, November 13, at 10 p.m. EDT. AHS has also been renewed for a 10th season.