Heidi Klum Rocks Tiny Dress That’s Too Short In Sizzling Throwback Pic

Heidi Klum shared a sizzling throwback photo a couple of days ago that was all about her little black dress. She stood with her back facing the camera in a room with blank walls and a white ceiling. The dress had an off-the-shoulder cut and her right side was left bare. Heidi looked over her right shoulder at the camera, while wrapping her left arm around her body. Her right hand could be seen, along with her light manicure. The dress was arguably too short, considering that the bottom portion of her booty could be seen. The angle of the camera likely accentuated this, as the photo was taken from a low vantage point.

The captions revealed that the supermodel was in her 20s when the photo was taken. She rocked a shaggy blond haircut, which included blunt bangs. While the photo was a little fuzzy, Heidi still managed to exude a ton of sex appeal as she parted her lips slightly and gave a coy look. The graininess of the image also suggests that it was taken with a film camera, as the photographer also captured a beam of light that glowed behind the model.

Even though the stunner is 46-years-old now, many of her fans gushed about her ageless beauty.

“So what are your skin secrets? You haven’t aged a day,” wondered a follower.

“You look better & healthier now @heidiklum Like a good red wine,” declared an admirer.

“I thought this was a recent pic hehe still just as hot,” noted a fan.

“This reminds me of your victoria’s secret days!!!” exclaimed a fourth Instagram user.

It’s not surprising that a fan mentioned Heidi’s previous affiliation with Victoria’s Secret, as she graced the runway during their annual fashion show for 13 years. This meant that the model did indeed model for them in her 20s. Heidi made her debut in 1997. Glamour noted that one of the outfits that she rocked during her first appearance on the VS runway was a lacy corset under a flowing, black cape.

In addition, Heidi shared another throwback photo a couple of days ago. This update showed her flaunting her underboob in a tiny, white crop tank. She stood with her hands by her hips, as she stuck her tongue out playfully. She stood against a blank backdrop, and rocked her platinum blond hairstyle. Although she hadn’t revealed the exact timeframe of when the photo was taken, her newest update suggests that this was also from when she was in her 20’s.