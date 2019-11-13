‘Sports Illustrated’ Cover Girl Camille Kostek Stuns In Beaded String Bikini For Beachy Throwback Photo

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition cover girl Camille Kostek gave her fans something to talk about on Tuesday when she uploaded a photo of herself in a beaded and crocheted string bikini that leaves little to the imagination. In the photo, the blonde bombshell is lounging in the sun on a beach in a mermaid-like pose as she stares into the distance.

In the caption, Camille disclosed that this is a throwback photo from her 2019 Sports Illustrated photo shoot. She also revealed that she decided to upload it because winter has come to New England.

“Bringing you to a warmer place, New England,” she wrote. “Here’s a bikini moment from @si_swimsuit in honor of our first little lame dusty snowfall.”

Camille’s fans showered the cheerleader turned swimsuit model with praise.

“Beautiful inside and out,” one admirer wrote. “A true inspiration for all women. Your positive vibes and happiness shine through so bright and you have no idea how much you are changing us all for the better!”

Another fan praised her promoting a standard of beauty that she can relate to. Camille has long been a body positivity advocate, so this comment will likely warm her heart.

“So glad SI found you because you are the first model that I’ve found relatable to my body type!” another added.

Others echoed that sentiment.

“You make me want to embrace my body just the way it is,” a third fan wrote.

“You’re such an amazing role model. I love everything you stand for, keep killin it,” a fourth fan gushed.

As of writing, the post has accumulated close to 30,000 likes and 200-plus comments.

According to SI.com, the bikini was designed by Bali, Indonesia based brand Andi Bagus. Their suits are handmade and embellished by local artisans. The shoot was helmed by photographer Jamie Clough in Kangaroo Island, Australia.

This isn’t the first time that Camille has shared a throwback photo from the shoot which landed her on the cover of the iconic swimsuit publication. In a photo she posted on October 20, she’s wearing a black bikini with silver embellishments on the top. In the caption, she expressed gratitude for the opportunities she’s had to work with the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit team and called it her dream job.

SI.com reports that the suit is from the Australian swimwear brand, Meshki. It’s called the Aadya bikini. The top and bottoms are sold separately for $10.

Camille’s photo currently has 41,000 likes and 240-plus comments.