‘The Walking Dead’ Season 10: A New Clip For Episode 7 Shows Alpha Inside Alexandria

Has Alpha infiltrated Alexandria in Episode 7 of 'The Walking Dead'?

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses AMC’s The Walking Dead. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed all available episodes and wish to avoid spoilers.

As AMC’s The Walking Dead heads towards its midseason finale, things are heating up between the communities and the Whisperers. Throughout the season, paranoia and fear have developed within the communities and that looks set to intensify in Episode 7 as the latest clip shows what appears to be the Whisperers leader, Alpha (Samantha Morton), inside Alexandria.

As Entertainment Weekly points out, a strange illness was seen to be sweeping through Alexandria in the latest episode of The Walking Dead. Already, a large percentage of Alexandrians have been afflicted and the upcoming clip for Episode 7 sees the situation worsening. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, it seems possible that the Whisperers are behind this illness.

However, what else is seen in the clip is truly terrifying for the people of Alexandria. At the very start of the clip, Siddiq (Avi Nash) is seen surveying the sick in the infirmary. As the camera pans around, it appears that Alpha is standing at the window looking in. She can be recognized by her bald head but is wearing a green dress rather than the clothes she normally dons when with her group, the Whisperers.

While it does seem like Alpha is inside Alexandria, the dress is a likely giveaway that this scene might actually be a figment of Siddiq’s imagination. Over the course of this season, Siddiq has been known to have flashbacks regarding his kidnapping at the hands of the Whisperers. As a result of this, the specter of Alpha might be a part of Siddiq’s PTSD.

Jackson Lee Davis / AMC

In Season 9 of The Walking Dead, right before Siddiq was kidnapped with a group of others from within the communities, Alpha had been seen infiltrating Alexandria while wearing a blond wig and green dress. It is possible that this image of her in the clip for Episode 7 could be a memory of Siddiq’s, overlayed with his concern regarding the illness spreading in Alexandria.

Of course, viewers will have to tune into Episode 7 of The Walking Dead in order to find out if Alpha really is in Alexandria or whether it is just all in Siddiq’s imagination.

You can view the clip for Episode 7 of The Walking Dead below.

Season 10 of The Walking Dead returns to AMC on Sunday, November 17. Episode 7 is titled “Open Your Eyes.”