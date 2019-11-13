‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Chad Makes A Confession To Abigail, Brady Reveals His Struggles

Days of Our Lives spoilers for Wednesday, November 13, reveal that Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn) will make a big confession to his wife, Abigail Deveraux DiMera (Kate Mansi).

According to a report by Soap Hub, Chad will come clean to Abby about having been in contact with his father, Stefano DiMera. Although Stefano has been presumed dead for years, it looks like the character will be thrust back into the spotlight on the soap despite actor Joseph Mascolo’s death.

Abby will likely be upset when she hears that Chad’s been in contact with his devilish father, and the pair will have to have a long discussion about what’s going on with the DiMera patriarch.

Fans haven’t seen Stefano onscreen in years. The character was shot and killed by Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso), who later covered up the murder with her then-love interest, Rafe Hernandez (Galen Gering).

However, Stefano’s nickname is “The Phoenix” and he’s risen from the ashes more time to count over the past few decades. When Mascolo died, fans assumed that was the end of the character. However, with this new development, it seems that a possible recast could be in the cards, although fans will likely have a lot of opinions about that if it does happen.

Meanwhile, Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker) and Sarah Horton (Linsey Godfrey) will recount the events of the last year. The two will speak to one another about the guilt they are now carrying after lying to Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan) about being the father of Sarah’s child.

Sarah and Nicole are now going along with Xander Kiriakis’ (Paul Telfer) plan to pose as the father of the child. Eric originally believed that he could be the father of the baby, but Xander had paternity test documents created by Dr. Rolf (William Utay) to convince him otherwise.

Elsewhere in Salem, Brady Black (Eric Martsolf) will recall the struggles that he’s faced over the past year. When fans last saw Brady, he was in the midst of a romantic reunion with Kristen DiMera (Stacy Haiduk), who was also carrying his child.

However, the past year may not have been good to Brady, and he’ll catch fans up on what happened in his life during the time jump.

All the while, JJ Deveraux (Casey Moss) will continue to spiral out of control, and Eric will realize that he’s high after bumping into him.

The Days of Our Lives time jump seems to have everyone talking, and as the month rolls on, more twists and turns are set to be revealed.