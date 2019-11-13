Erica Mena Reveals She’s Anti-Vaccine Via Instagram Stories: ‘Never Inject Them!’

Erica Mena is pregnant with a baby girl, and she took to Instagram stories today to reveal her anti-vaccine stance. The first post that was available was a screenshot of an article, which claimed that Japan has the world’s highest life expectancy and lowest infant mortality. The headline suggested that this was true because the country is supposedly anti-vaccine.

From there, the Love & Hip Hop star moved on to share screenshots of discussions among people about sudden infant death syndrome, also known as SIDS. One person claimed that they were an ER nurse, and that there was a correlation between well visits and the unexpected death.

Another photo compiled a couple of pieces of information, which included the recommended vaccine schedule for newborns, along with stats on SIDS.

“Love them – protect them, never inject them!” noted Erica in the captions.

Plus, she shared another link of a video where KrisAnne Hall, who used to work as a biochemist, talked about vaccines. A quote described a government agency that spends “billions” to pay parents of children who have become sick after vaccinations.

“Did you know?” asked Erica, drawing a white arrow to the quote.

Erica posted two more stories, one which claimed that vaccines cause cranial nerve damage. Another story linked to a video about triplets that reportedly all became autistic after getting the flu vaccine.

The topic of vaccinating or not vaccinating children is very controversial. With this in mind, it’s not surprising that some fans have reportedly lashed out at the reality TV star thanks to her stance, as reported by Yahoo. It appears that Erica recently shared a text conversation between her and 11-year-old son, King Conde. Apparently, King wants his new baby sister to be vaccinated, although his mother doesn’t share his views.

It seems clear that Erica is not going to be vaccinating her new baby girl. And despite the backlash, it looks like she’s going to stand her ground on the topic.

And while Safaree’s wife has yet to publicize her due date, fans sound eager to meet their new baby. Erica has been sharing plenty of maternity photos to sate her followers’ curiosity, however, including a recent update where she rocked a pearl top and a fur jacket. She was seen posing standing up, as she cradled her baby bump in front of a brown backdrop. She wore her hair pulled up in an elegant bun and wore thigh-high boots.