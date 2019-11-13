‘World’s Sexiest Nurse’ Lauren Drain Rocks Blue String Bikini In Stunning Throwback

Lauren Drain rocked a tiny string bikini for her most recent throwback photo on Instagram, which she posted to her account on Tuesday.

In the sexy photo, the “World’s Sexiest Nurse” looked stunning as she sat on the beach as the tide rolled in. Lauren rocked a light blue bikini in the shot, which boasted a classic triangle top that tied around her neck and back while flaunting her ample cleavage.

The bikini bottoms also tied at the sides and put her long, lean legs, flat tummy, and rock-hard abs in the spotlight. The photo was clearly a throwback for the model, who is currently heavily pregnant.

Lauren wore her long, blond hair in a deep side part as the damp strands were pushed over her shoulder. The fitness coach also donned a full face of makeup as she stared off into the ocean while soaking up some sun.

Lauren’s glam look consisted of long, thick lashes, defined eyebrows, a bronzed glow, and nude lips. In the caption of the photo, the model tells her fans that they only have a few days left if they want to sign up for her end of the year program.

Meanwhile, Lauren’s Instagram followers showed some appreciation for the post by clicking the like button over 2,300 times.

“Lauren, you are truly an inspiration to us all. Thank you for always pushing us to be our best and sharing your own journey with all of your followers. Also, I love your bikini photos, but can’t wait to see more of your growing baby bump,” one of the fitness model’s social media users wrote in the comments section of the post.

“Amazing,” another adoring fan commented.

Loading...

A third fan opted to post nothing but a string of emoji in their comment, adding the popular heart-eyed face, rose, and fire pictures to convey their love for the bikini snap.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Lauren has been posting a ton of throwback photos on Instagram and showcased her hard body in a skimpy black bikini earlier this week.

In the photograph, Lauren sports a bronzed tan all over her body and wore her pin-straight golden locks in loose strands the engulfed her shoulders as she flexed her muscular arms and gave a sultry stare into the camera.

That particular bikini throwback photo proved to be very popular among Lauren Drain’s fans, raking in more than 39,000 likes and over 230 comments in the span of about three days.