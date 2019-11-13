Krystal Nielson Flaunts Tan Bod In A Floral Bikini

Krystal Nielson shared a new Instagram video where she showed off her toned bikini body with her fans. The clip also promoted a skin product to emulate a good tan in these colder months. The former Bachelor in Paradise star was seen smiling widely at the beginning of the clip as she rocked a floral bikini that featured purple flowers, with additional blue and yellow hues. The top was strapless, with a small cutout on the front center. Meanwhile, the bottoms were small and had a low waistline.

The blond stunner was seen with her hair down in a heavy left part, as she struck a couple of poses with her hands on her hips. At one point, she looked down at her arms, seemingly confused, and snapped her fingers. From there, she reappeared with the new tan.

Next, the clip displayed bottles of the self-tanning lotion, which supposedly help Krystal achieve a natural-looking tan. The reality TV star was seen using a bright purple glove, which she wore to apply the lotion. She was wearing her hair pulled up in a casual top bun while transforming her skin.

Behind the fitness guru, viewers could see a blank wall, which was decorated with a wooden star. Additionally, a small green plant could be seen on the right side.

Fans raved about Krystal in the comments section.

“Could you be any freaking cuter?!?! I don’t think so!” exclaimed a follower.

“You are so inspirational!” expressed a second admirer.

Others had questions for the bombshell.

“Where’s ur husband,” wondered a fan, referring to Chris Randone.

“Ohhhhkayyyy can you sign me up to continue TBG for like infinity?” asked a fourth Instagram user, who seemingly has taken part in one of Krystal’s fitness programs.

Although the star found her footing on reality TV and found the love of her life, she’s since moved on to working on her fitness coaching career. TBG is an interactive program where fans can work on their body goals with guidance from Krystal.

In addition, the blonde shared another update a month ago, where she also flaunted her body in an orange swimsuit. This time, she rocked a one-piece, which featured a plunging neckline and a thong cut, as well as criss-cross lace-up accents on the neckline and side. The star also wore her hair in a casual bun.

Per the above post’s geotag, Krystal was soaking up the rays in Los Cabos, Mexico, as the ocean was visible in the backdrop.