Savannah Chrisley Wows Fans In Cleavage-Baring Gown In Smoking-Hot Throwback Series

Ahead of this year’s Country Music Association Awards, Savannah Chrisley took to her popular Instagram page to share a series of photos from her past looks at the popular awards show. While she may not exactly be a country singer herself, Chrisley currently resides in Nashville, where the star-studded awards show will be held. This means that over the past few years, the blond bombshell has attended the show and flaunted her killer figure in the process.

In the most recent series of photos that were shared for fans, Chrisley wowed in a number of NSFW shots. In the first image in the series, the reality star was photographed from the chest up, looking off to the side as she posed on a hotel bed. The stunner wore her short, blond locks down and styled while also rocking a gorgeous application of makeup that included eyeliner, eyeshadow, mascara, blush, highlighter, and lipstick.

Savannah put on a sexy display for fans, showing off some generous cleavage while clad in a low-cut, sequined black dress with mesh in the middle. In the second image in the series, the bombshell once again put her cleavage on display for fans while posing on the red carpet. Once again, she wore her blond locks down and styled and showed off her amazing body in a cut-out black dress that offered major glimpses of cleavage.

In the remaining few photos in the series, Chrisley shared some of her other looks from past years. In each and every image, she looked nothing short of spectacular.

Since the photos went live on her page, they’ve earned the Chrisley Knows Best star plenty of attention from her fans, racking up over 89,000 likes and 1,400-plus comments. Some followers commented on the post to let Savannah know how gorgeous she looked while countless others raved over her outfits. A few more simply chimed in using flame and heart emoji.

“Can’t wait to see tomorrow’s look!!! I’m betting it will be the prettiest of all,” one social media user raved, adding a heart-eye emoji to the end of the post.

Loading...

“Wow wee you look so beautiful in these dresses,” a second fan commented.

“Absolutely stunning/strikingly beautiful/gorgeous!!! Holy smokes!!!,” another follower raved.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that Chrisley surprised fans with another shocking post, this time revealing her short new “boy” haircut to fans. It comes as no shock that the post racked up over 258,000 likes and well over 11,000 comments.