‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta’ Star Cynthia Bailey Stuns In Black Sports Bra And Leggings For New Workout Video

The Real Housewives Of Atlanta star Cynthia Bailey shared a dose of fitspiration on Instagram on Tuesday when she uploaded a video of herself working out in a black sports bra and matching leggings, with her hair in a high-braided ponytail.

In the shared clip, the 52-year-old reality TV star is going through a circuit of full-body exercises in her backyard. She starts off by marching in place and swinging a blue resistance ball overhead. She then moves on to leg lifts, as she lies down on a yoga mat. Then she does some hip thrusts before moving onto another leg exercise while she’s on her hands and knees. She later stands up to do some knee lifts before jogging on the spot as the video ends.

In the caption, Cynthia revealed that the clip was a bit of sponsored content for Flat Tummy App, a mobile application created by the company behind the Flat Tummy Tea line of diet products.

She went on to tout the benefits of the app to her 2.6 million followers.

“Backyard workouts are my new thing! @flattummyapp making it happen with their anytime, anywhere, equipment-free workouts,” she wrote. “I’ve been on their Full Body workout, and it is seriously been kicking my butt!”

She later added that the app also provides meal plans and workout demonstrations that are suitable for people at various fitness levels.

Cynthia’s fans cheered her on in the comments section, with many marveling at her doing the ability to do the exercises with ease, despite being over 50-years-old.

One of the encouraging comments came from one of Cynthia’s Real Housewives Of Atlanta co-stars.

“You betta get it Muva,” wrote Eva Marcille.

“How old are you again, Cynt?” a fan added.

“I know this an ad and all but your body is just goals!!!” a third person gushed. ” I wanna get back like this!!!”

“Boss Bailey, you are covering all basis [sic]… Tummy looks flat, so you going for the six pack??” a fourth admirer commented.

Cynthia had previously hinted that she’d be releasing this workout video with a photo that she posted about a week ago. In the selfie, she rocked the same sports bra that she wore in her most recent video. Viewers can also see a sliver of green grass and the blue exercise ball in the background.

The photo has accumulated over 15,000 likes and 230-plus comments since the day it was posted