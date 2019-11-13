Carrie Underwood Puts Signature Legs On Display In Leather Dress, Posing With Reba McEntire & Dolly Parton

Carrie Underwood is continuing to share photos of her killer figure while clad in some of the sexiest outfits ahead of the CMAs. This week, the country singer has been in rehearsal mode as she is set to host the highly-anticipated Country Music Awards with Reba McEntire and Dolly Parton by her side. The blond bombshell has been dazzling her fans in a number of sexy little outfits including a little black dress.

In the most recent image that was shared on her page, Underwood stood sandwiched in the middle of McEntire and Parton with a neon-lit stage just behind her. The blond beauty was all smiles for the photo op, wearing her long tresses down and slightly waved. Carrie also rocked a gorgeous application of makeup that came complete with eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and lipstick.

Her picture-perfect figure was on display for fans in a black leather dress that hit well above her knee, showing off her toned and tanned stems to the world. The top of the dress was multi-colored and shimmery and Carrie accessorized the look with a black leather belt and heels. On her right-hand side stood McEntire, who rocked a royal blue top and black leggings. She wore her short red tresses down and styled in addition to a beautiful application of makeup.

On Carrie’s left stood the legendary Dolly Parton, who could be seen in a pair of black disco pants and a black leather jacket. Like her counterparts, the singer wore her hair down and styled. Since the new photo went live on her page, it’s earned the mother of two a ton of attention from her fans, racking up over 63,000 likes and 300-plus comments. Many fans took to the photo to gush over Underwood’s beauty while countless others expressed their excitement for the awards show.

“Reba and Carrie years apart but both are very pretty,” one fan commented on the photo with a heart-eye emoji tied to the end.

“Congratulations on the hosting gig Carrie,” another chimed in. “You ladies have a great night and enjoy yourselves. Good luck in the awards Carrie.”

“Wow….what an amazing trio of women!,” a third fan wrote.

Earlier today, The Inquisitr shared that the country singer shared another iconic photo from CMA week, this time striking a pose with Garth Brooks and Randy Travis. That photo racked up over 43,000 likes in addition to 130-plus comments in just a few short hours of going live on Carrie’s page.