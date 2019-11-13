‘The Walking Dead’ Season 10 Theory: Siddiq Works Out That Dante Is A Whisperer

This theory sees Siddiq finally remembering Dante from when he was abducted by the Whisperers in Season 9 of 'The Walking Dead.'

Ever since Dante (Juan Javier Cardenas) was introduced in Season 10 of AMC’s The Walking Dead, there have been theories developed that saw him as a member of the Whisperers who is acting as a spy. If this is the case, fans are now wondering whether Siddiq may work out who Dante really is, according to a theory on Reddit.

During the course of Season 10, there have been several theories regarding Siddiq and Dante. Some see Dante as a Whisperer, others see Siddiq, who was kidnapped by the Whisperers in Season 9 of The Walking Dead, being forced into having to behead his friends during the kidnapping. These heads were later seen on spikes and sent a direct message from the Whisperers to the communities warning them to say out of each other’s territories.

None of these theories have been proven yet. However, a new one has developed that will see Siddiq working out that Dante is a Whisperer in upcoming episodes.

While Siddiq spent time with the Whisperers during his kidnapping, thanks to the group’s penchant for wearing masks made out of walker skin, Siddiq may not have seen any of their faces. However, some fans have pointed out that during a recent conversation with Dante, Siddiq was seen to focus on Dante’s lips, which is the one part that Siddiq would have seen of the Whisperers.

“That’s why he was looking at his teeth,” a Redditor called YaKnowSomething commented. “Because that’s one of the only things you can see through their masks.”

“That was my thinking, and to throw the viewers off, they made the kiss me comment,” NYStarLord said.

“If true, its gonna turn up pretty intense if Siddiq finally remembers more of that night clearly and sees the face of Dante and remember seeing him,” said iskaon.

While this is a solid theory, Lydia (Cassady McClincy) is currently a member of Alexandria and should be able to recognize Dante as she was once one of the Whisperers herself. However, it is possible that she may not have known everyone who was in the group, which is quite large.

To add further weight to this theory, the latest clip for Episode 7 features Siddiq as he appears to continue to suffer from his bouts of guilt-ridden PTSD and fans are wondering if the next episode will finally reveal if Dante is a Whisperer or not.

You can view the clip for Episode 7 of The Walking Dead below.

Season 10 of The Walking Dead returns to AMC on Sunday, November 17. Episode 7 is titled “Open Your Eyes.”