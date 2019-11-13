Kailyn Lowry Shares Picture Of Her Studying After Talking About Cutting Off ‘Toxic’ People

Kailyn Lowry may be a reality show star on Teen Mom 2, but the mom-of-three has some big ambitions which include going to law school in the future. On Tuesday, she took to social media to share a photo of herself studying for the LSAT.

In the new photo that was shared, Kail has her hair tied back in braids and she is wearing a jacket over her shirt. The jacket she is wearing is unzipped and she holds a book on her lap. She is looking down at the book while holding a pencil in her right hand. On her wrist, she is wearing several bracelets. In the photo, she appears to be studying. With the photo, she included an inspiring caption that talked about working hard for what you want. With the new photo she posted, she revealed that she was doing her studying in San Diego, California.

In the comments, Kail herself commented and revealed that she was studying for the LSAT. She recently opened up about her future ambitions on social media and revealed to her followers that she hoped to do well on the LSAT and to attend law school. She also revealed some of her other goals which include growing her hair care line, as well as growing her Coffee Convos podcast. She even mentioned that she may want to turn the podcast which she co-hosts with Lindsie Chrisley into a web series in the future.

The photo had over 57,000 likes within the first 21 hours of being uploaded to Instagram and she received a lot of support from her followers.

Her Teen Mom 2 co-star Leah Messer chimed in the comments, “Yessssss.” With her comment, Leah included two emojis including one that showed an emoji with hearts for eyes. Other followers chimed in and said they were proud of the mom-of-three.

As a mom-of-three young boys, Kailyn is definitely busy, but it is great to see her working hard to achieve her goals

Kailyn’s new photo comes just days after she talked about cutting out toxic people.

“When you cut toxic people off they’ll say you switched up on them,” Kailyn tweeted out to her followers on Monday. Although Kailyn didn’t give any further details about who or what she was talking about, the tweet had over 5,000 likes and 2,000 retweets. Many of Kailyn’s followers chimed in and supported the reality show star, agreeing with her tweet.