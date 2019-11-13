‘The Walking Dead’ Season 10: Fears Mount Over Rosita’s Fate In The Penultimate Episode

With a mystery illness taking over in Alexandria, the possibility is that Rosita may die in Episode 7 of 'The Walking Dead.'

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses Episode 6 (titled “Bonds”) of AMC’s The Walking Dead Season 10. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed this episode and wish to avoid spoilers.

As AMC’s The Walking Dead heads towards its midseason finale, there are already concerns that a main character is set to die in Episode 7.

Already, there are plenty of characters that are in danger. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) has joined the Whisperers and is certainly not trusted by Beta (Ryan Hurst). Carol (Melissa McBride), Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus), and Aaron (Ross Marquand) have all been flouting the lines when it comes to the border between the Whisperers and Alexandria.

In addition, Ezekiel (Khary Payton) recently revealed the heartbreaking news that he has thyroid cancer.

On top of that, illness has hit a large percentage of Alexandria in last week’s episode of The Walking Dead. And it is this illness that, according to Digital Spy, could be the reason that at least one character could die in Episode 7.

While many people were shown to be sick at Alexandria in Episode 6, the story followed one main character in particular: Rosita Espinosa (Christian Serratos). The illness, which has not been properly identified yet, presents with a fever and nausea. As yet, the cause of this outbreak has not yet been established by Siddiq (Avi Nash) and Dante (Juan Javier Cardenas).

However, many fans suspect it has something to do with the walker dam being built by the Whisperers. In a previous episode of The Walking Dead, Gamma (Thora Birch) was seen cutting open the walkers as she piled them up in the river and it might be their infected bodily fluids that are making everyone sick in Alexandria.

Jace Downs / AMC

With Rosita being so ill in the most recent episode, the prospect is that she could die in Episode 7. This would be devastating to her daughter, Coco, as well as her boyfriend, Father Gabriel (Seth Gilliam). Others too would also mourn the loss of this character, most notably Coco’s father, Siddiq, and Eugene (Josh McDermitt).

Furthermore, it may be scenes involving Rosita and Eugene, who has a crush on her, that are the most compelling evidence that Rosita could die in Episode 7. In Episode 6, the pair were contacting each other via radio. However, Rosita eventually got too sick to call back, which means that if Rosita were to die, it would be a truly bittersweet moment for Eugene because he never got a chance to speak to her again.

In the latest clip for Episode 7, the body of at least one victim is seen, indicating that even if Rosita doesn’t die, someone else does.

You can view the clip for Episode 7 of The Walking Dead below.

Season 10 of The Walking Dead returns to AMC on Sunday, November 17. Episode 7 is titled “Open Your Eyes.”