Victoria’s Secret Angel Romee Strijd Sizzles In Minuscule Polka Dot Bikini

Victoria’s Secret Angel Romee Strijd recently had her 5.9 million Instagram followers drooling with a sizzling-hot snap of herself in a polka dot bikini at The West Hollywood EDITION hotel.

In the picture, Romee rocked a standard triangle style string bikini top with a brown-and-white polka dot print. A hint of cleavage was visible in the top, which tied around her elegant neck. She paired the bikini top with a matching set of bottoms in the same fabric, which tied together with strings on either side, leaving little to the imagination. The strings tied high on Romee’s hips, emphasizing her curves. Her toned abdomen was on full display in the snap, and a hint of her toned thighs was visible, although the snap cropped out most of her legs.

Romee also layered on a thin polka dot cover-up, crafted from the same material as the rest of her bikini. Her blond locks were down in a slicked-back style that drew attention to the stunning structure of her face. Apart from her silver earrings, she kept the rest of the accessories minimal, allowing her natural beauty to shine.

Romee tagged The West Hollywood EDITION hotel, located in Los Angeles, California, in the caption of her post, expressing to her fans that she was all dressed to enjoy the new spot’s luxury amenities. Though she rocked a swimsuit, she wasn’t actually lounging poolside, but rather standing in front of a window in the hotel’s luxurious interior.

The Victoria’s Secret Angel’s followers couldn’t get enough of the sizzling snap, and the post racked up over 323,000 likes within just one day.

While Romee tagged the hotel in the snap, she didn’t tag the designer of her swimwear. This left some of her fans wanting to know where they could snatch up their own polka dot numbers.

“Where is the bikini from?” one follower asked Romee in the comments section.

Loading...

“This better be my bod in a few weeks,” another fan added.

“So beautiful,” another admirer said.

Yet another social media user simply commented, “you’re stunning.”

While this particular snap showcased Romee’s toned stomach and cleavage, the bombshell is also not afraid to flaunt her mile-long legs. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the beauty shared a few snaps from her time in Beverly Hills just a few days ago, where she rocked a scandalously short mini dress that showcased her insanely long legs to perfection.