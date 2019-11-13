Julianne Hough Is A Smokeshow In Off-The-Shoulder Sequined Dress

Julianne Hough set Instagram on fire with her latest social media share.

As those who follow the blond-haired beauty on Instagram know, the bombshell regularly shares both photos and videos of her looks from various events that she attends. In each and every shot, she always looks absolutely stunning. In her most recent social media share, Hough delighted fans with not just one but two new photos.

In the first image in the deck, Julianne posed for a photo in front of a navy-and-white step-and-repeat. In the caption of the shot, she mentioned to fans that she was attending the NBC x Vanity Fair event. The dancer looked nothing short of perfect in the image while wearing her long blond locks slicked back in a ponytail with a few strands falling around her face. Per usual, the bombshell rocked a gorgeous application of makeup that came complete with eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and bright pink lipstick. She accessorized the look with a pair of large hoop earrings.

She showed off her killer figure in a maroon-colored sequined dress that fell off of one shoulder, showing off her sculpted top half. Julianne held a silver clutch in her hand and put her hand on her hip while striking a pose.

In the second image in the series of two, Hough gave fans a glimpse of her backside, flaunting her fit back. The America’s Got Talent judge also credited her hair and makeup team in the caption.

Since the photos went live on her page, they’ve earned Hough a ton of attention from her loyal fans, racking up over 51,000 likes and well over 100 comments. Some of Julianne’s followers commented on the shot to let her know that she looks stunning while countless others let her know that they were huge fans of hers.

“Such a truly beautiful lady,” one of Hough’s fans commented on the post, followed by a series of pink heart emoji.

“Such a hard working woman always out and about,” a second fan gushed.

“Wow…. Julianne, these are amazing pics…. So beautiful as always…,” another social media user wrote, adding three red heart emoji.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that the television judge attended the Girl Up Campaign’s 2nd annual Girl Hero Awards, where she put her amazing figure on full display in a low-cut black top and a pair of matching pants. That particular post garnered a ton of attention from her fans with over 100,000 likes and 300-plus comments.