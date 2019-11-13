‘Friends’ Reunion In The Works & The Full Cast Will Be Involved

A Friends reunion is allegedly in the works at HBO Max, according to sources at The Hollywood Reporter. The publication broke the news in an exclusive report just under an hour ago.

According to the article, the reunion will take place in the form of an unscripted revival. It’s not clear if this means the cast will be reuniting to chat about the series or if they will be doing a performance in-character.

This news comes on the heels of the long-running sitcom’s 25th anniversary. Friends was on the air for 10 seasons from 1994 to 2004. Since then, the cast has been adamant about not doing a reboot of the show.

The Hollywood Reporter also wrote a piece about Jennifer Aniston‘s recent appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. At the time, DeGeneres asked Aniston if she would ever consider doing a reboot of the iconic comedy series and Aniston said no.

However, she did tell the host, “We would love for there to be something, but we don’t know what that something is. So we’re just trying. We’re working on something.”

Apparently, that “something” is this new revival at HBO Max. Even though the Warner Brothers series aired on NBC during the entirety of its run, nowadays, it makes more sense for the revival to air on HBO Max. The upcoming streaming service is owned by Warner Brothers and will be the exclusive streaming home for Friends upon its launch.

It should be noted that the revival is still very much in its early stages. At the moment, the original six cast members — Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer, and Matthew Perry — are all set to return in addition to the show’s original creators.

Per The Hollywood Reporter, fans should keep in mind that the deal is far from set in stone.

“Sources caution that a deal is far from done and agreements with cast and creatives still need to be hammered out. When and if deals are completed, the challenge then becomes sorting out everyone’s schedules.”

Aniston recently joined Instagram, and The Hollywood Reporter claims she broke the Guinness World Record for reaching 1 million followers faster than any other user in the social media service’s history. She commemorated her new account by posting a photo of herself with her Friends‘ castmates.

Despite not wanting to reboot the series, Aniston clearly still has a lot of love for her Friends family and her time on the show. The Inquisitr previously reported that the actress gave a shoutout to her character, Rachel Green while accepting the People’s Icon Award at the 2019 People’s Choice Awards.