‘The Walking Dead’ Season 10: Negan Joins The Whisperers And Viewers Can’t Decide If He Is Good Or Bad

Is Negan truly eager to join with the Whisperers, or does he have an ulterior motive?

As Entertainment Weekly points out, Episode 6 of AMC’s The Walking Dead Season 10 saw Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) join with the Whisperers after escaping Alexandria. During the episode, Negan was trying to convince Beta (Ryan Hurst) to let him join the group. He quickly owned up to where he had escaped from and how he could reveal plenty of information about the people of Alexandria. Now, viewers can’t decide whether Negan really is bad or if he is playing the part in order to bring down the Whisperers from within.

On the surface, it looks very much like Negan has escaped and, thanks to his time in captivity, will not be in support of Alexandria. It makes sense that he should turn away from the very group that confined him to a jail cell for many years after they brought down Negan’s group, the Saviors. However, there might be a hidden meaning as to why Negan could actually be the good guy in this situation.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, one theory sees Negan actually trying to help Alexandria. This theory has come directly from the Walking Dead comics. As The Wrap points out, in the comic books, Negan does actually join with the Whisperers. In fact, he might have even originally planned to stay with them. However, over time, he realizes that his moral standards do not align so well with those of the Whisperers after a woman is attacked and no one helps her. As a result of this, Negan ends up killing Alpha (Samantha Morton) and taking her head back to Alexandria in order to prove to the people there that he can be trusted.

While it may prove his trustworthiness, it also starts a war between Alexandria and the Whisperers.

Along with this comic book theory, there has been no explanation as to how Negan escaped his cell. Potentially, whoever let him out could somehow be involved with a secret plan to destroy the Whisperers from within. Already, viewers are suspecting Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus), Carol (Melissa McBride), or Father Gabriel (Seth Gilliam) could be involved. However, fans will have to tune into further episodes in order to find out more.

Season 10 of The Walking Dead returns to AMC on Sunday, November 17. Episode 7 is titled “Open Your Eyes.”