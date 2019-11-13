Britney Spears Flaunts Curves In Revealing Red Dress & Tiny Shorts For Racy New Video

Britney Spears took to her Instagram account on Tuesday night to showcase herself wearing two racy outfits. The video was set to the “La Vie En Rose,” which the singer revealed was her “favorite French song.”

In the clip, Britney is first seen sporting a red latex dress with a low cut. The singer flaunted her ample cleavage in the tiny gown, which also boasted a black belt to cinch her tiny waist.

Britney held her phone up to film her reflection in the mirror as she panned down to show off her black heels. She had her long, dark blond hair parted to the side and styled in messy strands that fell behind her back and were pushed over her shoulder.

Britney’s makeup look included a bronzed glow, pink blush on her cheeks, nude lips, long lashes, and her usual thick black eyeliner.

In the background behind the “Toxic” singer, a large painting can be seen on the wall, as well as a table with a small lamp giving off a soft glow.

Later, Britney stood in the same spot of her home while she rocked a pink floral crop top with ruffles around the hemline and some tiny white shorts. The outfit accentuated the singer’s long, lean legs, flat tummy, and toned arms as she moved around to change angles while filming the clips.

Britney’s over 23 million followers loved the video, which earned more than 106,000 views and over 1,700 comments in just the first 15 minutes after it was posted to the platform.

“That little dress looks beautiful on you,” one of Britney’s Instagram followers wrote in the comments section of the video.

“Your love of French music makes me so happy,” another fan stated.

“Love this song too Brit. Rocking that dress,” a third comment read.

“One of my favorites too Brit!!! U are stunning,” a fourth person said, adding a red heart and fire emoji.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Britney recently wore a similar outfit with a tiny crop top and skimpy shorts as she played with her adorable little puppy dog in her yard.

Britney had her blond hair styled in loose strands that cascaded over her shoulders as she ran around in the grass with the fluffy white canine and later cuddled him in close to her chest.

That post also proved to be a popular upload for Britney Spears and has been watched more than 1.7 million times, with over 5,000 comments to date.