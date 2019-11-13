‘Queen Of Curves’ Abigail Ratchford Rocks See-Through Pink Lingerie To Recreate ‘Wolf Of Wall Street’ Scene

Abigail Ratchford, the self-dubbed “Queen Of Curves,” appears to have let out her inner dominatrix in the latest photo on her Instagram page. In the photo, the brunette beauty is seated in a room decorated with lots of pink props, like a large dollhouse, casually strewn frothy fabric and feather boas. Abigail is wearing a sheer robe trimmed with fur over a lacy bra and panty set. Her inky-black hair down in loose curls and she’s rocking a face full of vampy dark makeup plus a dusky pink lipstick.

But Abigail isn’t the only person in the photo. There’s a bearded male model there too wearing a white shirt. He’s on his hands and knees in the scene and looks like he’s crawling towards Abigail as she grips his long black tie.

The model has placed the sole of one of her pink fur embellished stiletto heels on his forehead.

As Abigail notes in the caption, the photo is a recreation of an iconic scene from Martin Scorsese’s Wolf of Wall Street starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Margot Robbie.

The photo amassed close to 30,000 likes in the first hour after it was posted. The post appears to have thrilled several of the model’s fans based on the comments they left.

One fan connected the scene to the moniker in Abigail’s Instagram bio.

“Bow down to the Queen Of Curves and kiss the royal foot,” they commented.

Another made a pun inspired by the name of the movie the photo was inspired by.

“The She-wolf! Freaking hot!” they wrote.

But a lot of the other comments were more generic expressions of admiration for the model’s beauty.

“You’re a goddess,” another added.

“Darling your a true vision of elegance and beauty a perfect ten in my heart,” a fourth gushed. “Don’t ever change, please.”

Many of these comments were also filled with heart-eye, heart and fire emoji.

This is hardly the first time that Abigail has gotten this type of attention for Instagram photos in which she’s wearing lingerie. In a previous photo series, she’s wearing a white lacy bra-and-panty set from Fashion Nova in a dreamlike setting that’s predominantly white. In both photos, she also holding a white feather boa.

As The Inquisitr noted, Abigail asked fans which photo they liked more but several of them just focused on complimenting her physical beauty.

The stunning photo series currently has more than 85,000 likes and 1,200-plus comments.