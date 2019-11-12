Kara Del Toro Displays Cleavage In Sparkling Cut-Out Dress

Kara Del Toro showed off her sparkling look for the premiere of Charlie’s Angels with her Instagram fans today. She rocked a floor-length dress, which had a small train. It featured a classic off-the-shoulder cut on the top, save for the risque cut-outs that left her cleavage on display. This included a triangular cut-out in the front.

The asymmetrical look also allowed her to show off her right leg, as it had a high slit. The model slicked her hair back in a high ponytail and soft curls, while her makeup included a pop of red lipstick, lip liner, and dark blush. Her eyes were done with dark purple eyeshadow, with hints of silver. The purple portion looked like a cat-eye, while the silver portions highlighted her upper lid. Plus, the stunner rocked a pair of sparkling drop earrings. The model’s other accessories included a couple of oversized rings, plus a thin bracelet that she wore on her let arm.

The first and third photos were similar, as they showed Kara’s look from her head down to her upper legs. She could be seen posing with her left hand on her hips, as she smiled for the paparazzi. Behind her, you could see a black wall decorated with the Charlie’s Angels logo. Meanwhile, the second photo was a close-up of the model, where she parted her lips and gave a coy look. Plus, the final image showed Kara from head-to-toe. It showed her standing on top of a purple carpet, as she popped her right foot.

Fans left tons of nice compliments for the blond in the comments section.

“Omg that movie looks so awesome. So beautiful,” gushed a follower.

“You definitely look like an angel,” expressed an admirer, referring to her captions.

“You look amazing!!!” exclaimed a fan.

“Knockout as always,” declared a fourth Instagram user.

Charlie’s Angels is going to be released in theaters on November 15, and represents the third movie of the movie franchise.

In addition, Kara shared a photo in mid-October, where she rocked another silver dress with tan heels. Except this time, the dress featured a low “v” neckline and off-the-shoulder straps. It featured a high slit on her left leg. The entire ensemble featured tiny pleats throughout, and shimmered in the light. The photo was also a collage of two different images, as the model showed off her look from the side and from the front, while giving a coy look.