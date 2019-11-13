Cosplay Model Meg Turney Sizzles In Sexy Elf Costume

The cosplayer left little to the imagination in her latest Instagram post.

Cosplay model Meg Turney recently took to Instagram to share her love for the holiday season.

In the photos, the stunner held onto a toy hammer as she leaned on a workbench decorated with festive table runners and a small ornament tree. She dressed in a revealing elf costume consisting of forest green lingerie, a long red wig, and an elf hat headband. Meg flaunted her incredible curves in the risque ensemble, much to the delight of her audience.

She enhanced her gorgeous features by wearing a full face of makeup, an application that included subtle contour, voluminous lashes, nude lip gloss, and a touch of blush on her nose. Her nails were also perfectly manicured and painted with a plaid design.

Throughout the photoshoot, Meg changed up her poses and expression. The first image shows the Instagram influencer staring directly into the camera, smiling sweetly. In the following photo, she seemed focused on the wooden toy set. For the final picture, she pressed the hammer against her face and pursed her lips.

The snaps appeared to have been taken at an earlier date, as the model posted a similar photo on Instagram last December.

The post has been liked over 19,000 times since its upload.

Many of Meg’s dedicated followers took the time to shower the stunner with compliments. While some simply left heart-eye emoji in the comments section, others were decidedly more vocal in their praise.

“Definitely looking very Christmas-y af… Gorgeous,” gushed a fan, adding a pink heart emoji to the comment.

“These photos are truly magnificent, you look enchanting and gorgeous in every shot,” added another admirer.

A few commenters, however, took issue with the fact that Meg was celebrating Christmas before Thanksgiving.

“Ooooh you’re part of the problem… Meg. Thanksgiving comes before Christmas,” said a follower.

“I will not stand this Thanksgiving erasure on my feed,” chimed in a different Instagram user.

Loading...

Meg was quick to playfully respond to the criticism.

“Thanksgiving can suck it I’m on to Christmas,” quipped the cosplayer. Some of her followers seemed to be in agreement with the beauty, as her comment quickly racked up more than 90 likes.

As fans are aware, the model often posts photos of her incredible costumes on social media. Last month, Meg uploaded a picture of herself cosplaying as a sexy version of the character Caveira from the video game Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege. To achieve the look, she wore a skimpy black bikini, a beret, and smudged skull makeup.