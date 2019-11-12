Britney Spears Pop-Up Experience ‘The Zone’ May Be Confused With L.A. Sex Club

Britney Spears fans are eagerly awaiting the opening of her new pop-up experience, titled “The Zone,” but it may be confused with a nearby sex club, reports The Hollywood Reporter.

According to the outlet, “The Zone” is scheduled to open in Los Angeles in January, and will be the ultimate fan experience for all things Britney related. However, there could be one problem.

The site reveals that a men’s sex club of the very same name has already made a home only a few minutes down the street, which could lead to some confusion among those heading out to see the Britney exhibit after the first of the year.

Britney’s “The Zone” is said to include ten rooms filled with signature items pertaining to the singer, as well as memorabilia and exhibits like a commercial airliner resembling the one from her iconic Toxic music video.

Meanwhile, the sex club is also said to be an immersive experience for those who attend, revealing that their establishments includes two floors of mazes, booths that offer privacy for those so inclined, and a TV lounge with an outdoor patio. The website for the club also claims that while most of the men choose to keep their clothes on, nudity is also fine for those in attendance.

A source connected to the sex club reveals that they are formally called “The Zone L.A.,” and although there are people who may certainly want to visit both establishments, their residence is a permanent one, unlikely Britney’s “Zone,” which is a short-term event being held for super fans of the “Oops…I Did It Again,” singer.

“The Britney Spears ‘The Zone’ is a temporary interactive experience so fans can connect with their favorite artist,” a rep for the singer told the site.

Fans who grab tickets to the event can simply connect with the the artist and see some memorable pieces of pop culture history while in attendance.

Loading...

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the official website for the pop-up experience reveals that tickets are now on sale, and that fans who come check out the exhibit will be able to choose from five different collections of the merchandise, which include “Britney Army,” “Work B*tch,” “The Zone Collection” “Britney B*tch,” and “Pride Collection.”

The interactive event appears to be named after Britney’s album, In The Zone, which featured hits such as “Me Against The Music,” “Everytime,” and “Toxic.”

Britney Spears herself has been posting on Instagram about the exhibit, and fans are getting excited to check it out early next year.