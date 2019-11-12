Christina Milian Flaunts Cleavage In Sexy Spin On A Black Tuxedo

Christina Milian shared a new Instagram update where she showed off her look for the NRJ Music Awards. The singer stunned in a sexy take on the black tuxedo, as she was spotted walking alongside her fiance, Matt Pokora. The outfit consisted of a jacket that featured a classic cut, but with a racy spin, thanks to its sheer sleeves and top. The top featured black strips of fabric around her collar and down the front of her chest.

The singer slicked her hair back with a middle part and accessorized with thin black hoop earrings. She kept her makeup natural-looking but infused pops of color with her lipstick and light eyeshadow.

Christina was present at the awards ceremony with her 9-year-old daughter, Violet Madison Nash, whom she had with fellow musician The-Dream. Currently, the stunner is pregnant with her second child.

The second part of the social media post was a short video clip, which showed people watching the awards show on TV. Likely, they were backstage with other nominees’ family members. Violet could be seen standing in front of her mom, as she waited nervously for the results. When the announcer said that Matt won the award, they could hardly contain their excitement.

The third part of the update was another video clip, this time of the awards show. The award that Matt won was the Francophone Artist of the Year, and the clip showed him shaking hands and hugging people before heading up to the podium.

The comments section was filled with good wishes and compliments from fans. Additionally, Matt took the time to leave a sweet message.

“These 2 (soon 3) = my KINGDOM,” he said.

Others seemed moved by the video of the family’s reactions to the win.

“Her excitement is so pure. Your love and joy is so beautiful. Love is love! Love you guys!” exclaimed a follower.

“I teared up like Im in the family, big Congrats!!” wrote an admirer.

“She is so darn cute!!! Love her and glad to see you glowing with happiness,” gushed a fourth Instagram user.

It’s not unusual for Violet to make an appearance on her mom’s social media page, which was the case in late October. Christina shared a sassy photo as the two posed together in pink and tan outfits. The singer could be seen in the back right as she rocked a jacket and hoop earrings while Violet wore a colorful jacket.