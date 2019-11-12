Wednesday’s ‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Ashley Infuriates Jack

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Wednesday, November 13, bring a reckoning for Chelsea as Adam demands answers about Simon Black. Plus, Chance and Amanda compare notes while Ashley infuriates Jack by offering Theo a job.

Adam (Mark Grossman) grills Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) about Simon Black (Jeffrey Vincent Parise), according to SheKnows Soaps. After all, Simon terrorized their son, Connor (Judah Mackey), and Adam wants to know why Simon was there demanding money from Chelsea. If Adam doesn’t know all the details, he cannot help protect their son or help Connor heal from the harrowing hostage situation. Adam tells Chelsea that they have to work together and trust each other to make the situation work for Connor.

Chelsea is obviously upset about the whole thing, but she agrees to everything Adam demands. Then he sends her home to Nick (Joshua Morrow) who obviously needs answers about what Chelsea’s connection is to Simon Black. His campaign is going to face questions for sure after such a high profile situation. Even though Nick claims it doesn’t matter, the details of Chelsea’s wrongdoings will probably cause issues.

Elsewhere, Chance (Donny Boaz) and Amanda (Mishael Morgan) connect. Chance insists that he’s not the one who hired the lawyer, and she admits that she received messages via email. In fact, Amanda only ever talked to “Chance” once on the phone, and he sounded older than she expected. Not that long ago, she described the man she spoke with as the “old jerk,” which obviously doesn’t describe Chance. There’s something going on with Katherine Chancellor’s will, and somehow, Chance thinks that Simon Black could be in on it. Chance and Amanda will both try to figure out what’s going on, especially since it’s clear she’s been duped by a fake Chance.

Finally, Ashley (Eileen Davidson) causes chaos when she returns and offers Theo (Tyler Johnson) a job. Jack (Peter Bergman) doesn’t appreciate Ashley trying to take Theo to Paris so soon after they welcomed him to the family. In fact, he’s furious with his sister’s rash behavior. Jack explains how the family is just getting to know Theo, and he doesn’t want her to take him away. However, the way Ashley sees it, he can be himself and not face scrutiny in Paris. Ashley knows what it feels like to be an outsider in the family, and she realizes that Theo is also struggling with that feeling. She offers him a way to escape that, but will he take her up on the offer?