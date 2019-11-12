‘Brazilian Megan Fox’ Claudia Alende Exposes Major Cleavage In Cupped Red Lingerie Top

Claudia Alende is showing some skin in her latest photo, which she posted to her Instagram account on Tuesday. The model, who’s been dubbed the “Brazilian Megan Fox,” looked stunning in a cupped lingerie top for the snap.

In the picture, Claudia looked smoking hot as she sported the red lace top, which boasted thin spaghetti straps. The shirt left little to the imagination while flaunting the model’s abundant cleavage, toned arms, and giving a small peek at her mid-section.

Claudia sat behind the wheel of a car, which included black and brown leather interior, while she gave a sultry stare into the camera. The brunette bombshell sported some tight jeans that hugged her hips and lean legs. She had her long, dark hair parted in the center and styled in straight strands that fell down her back and cascaded over her shoulders.

The Brazilian beauty also rocked a full face of makeup in the shot, which included defined brows, long, thick lashes, and a shimmering glow on her face. She added to the glam look by sporting some pink blush on her cheeks and a pink tint to her plump lips.

Claudia opted to accessorize the look with some green polish on her long fingernails, a pair of gold hoop earrings, and a large ring on her finger.

In the caption of the photo, she revealed that she’s getting tired of her current car and asked her fans what kind of vehicle she should get next.

The model’s more than 9.7 million followers instantly fell in love with the photo, clicking the like button over 57,000 times and responding to her question with more than 300 comments in the span of just one hour after the photo was shared.

Some fans gave their suggestions on which car the model should buy next, while others simply gushed over her beauty.

“I do not know what to write to describe the beauty of your being,” one of Claudia’s Instagram followers wrote in the comments section.

“The fantastic curves on that sexy body. Dream babe,” another adoring fan said.

“Love you to the moon and back,” a third social media user stated.

“Wow you are perfect,” a fourth comment read.

Just last month, The Inquisitr reported that Claudia rocked a white eyelet top that not only showed off her enviable curves for the camera but also proved to fans that she’s a dead ringer for actress Megan Fox.

Claudia Alende’s striking resemblance to the actress was clear in the snap, which featured the model holding up her phone to take a selfie in the mirror as she donned a full face of glam makeup.