American DJ Chantel Jeffries Causes A Stir Among Her Instagram Fans As She Flaunts Her Cleavage & Long Legs

Bombshell DJ Chantel Jeffries was ready for a girls’ night out recently and she went with an incredibly sexy look to paint the town red with a couple of friends. Jeffries posted a couple of photos and a short video clip of her sultry ensemble via her Instagram page on Monday and her fans clearly loved this vibe.

The 27-year-old California native initially posted a close-up selfie to her Instagram page. She had her hair straightened and styled with a side part and her gorgeous brown and blond locks draped over her shoulders. Jeffries had a glamorous makeup looking going and her lips were slightly parted as she kept a relatively serious gaze on her face.

Chantel tagged the fashion brand Revolve in this photo and she wore a stunning black outfit. The dress appears to be the Revolve “Mavis” mini dress that gave Jeffries the opportunity to flash a great deal of cleavage along with plenty of leg.

To kick things up a notch with this look, Jeffries added a pair of shimmery silver thigh-high Balenciaga boots that were visible in the second part of this Instagram post. The short video clip that Chantel shared showed her in her bedroom, playing with her hair as she took a couple of sultry steps toward the mirror while filming.

Jeffries has not had this post up for a full 24 hours yet as of this writing. However, it has already become one of the most popular she has shared in recent weeks. Of Chantel’s 4.5 million Instagram followers, nearly 380,000 of them already showed their love for this look by liking the post. More than 1,100 people have added comments as well.

“Who let you leave the house lookin so beautiful,” questioned one of the DJ’s fans.

“Confidence looks so good on her,” noted another of Chantel’s followers.

“I love blonde Chantel so much,” wrote one fan who clearly adores the bombshell’s current hair color.

“Most gorgeous in the world my luv,” detailed someone else.

Chantel has shared an impressively varied array of styles on her Instagram page over the past few weeks. Whether Jeffries wears a bikini, a red carpet look, lingerie, or something more casual, her millions of fans go wild over her sultry style.

Chantel Jeffries keeps her social media fans buzzing with enticing updates on her projects and outings and she never leaves them hanging for long. How will she top this gorgeous ensemble she embraced for a night out with the girls? People cannot wait to find out.