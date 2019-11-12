Carrie Underwood Pranks Shoppers In Nashville For Hilarious ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’ Segment

Carrie Underwood is having a good laugh in the latest video on her Instagram page, as she pranks an unsuspecting Nashville shopper in a hilarious segment for Jimmy Kimmel Live. In the shared clip, the country music star narrates a customer’s shopping experience in song as he looks for a pair of cowboy boots. As Carrie looks on via surveillance cameras, the shopper hears everything she sings over the store’s intercom.

“Right now, Dan from Virginia is looking for some boots made out of ostrich ” she croons to the tune of her hit song “Before He Cheats.” The clip then cuts to Dan who has a bemused expression on his face.

“Ostrich is the world’s largest bird that can run 43 miles per hour,” Carrie continues, “Did you know chickens and ostriches are the closest modern relatives to the Tyrannosaurus Rex. I bet you didn’t.”

“I’m not sure that’s true” Dan replies to her disembodied voice.

But before she can get through the next line of the song, Carrie collapses into a fit of giggles. So fans will have to wait until the episode airs to see what happens next.

Carrie’s Instagram clip, a repost from Jimmy Kimmel Live’s page, was seen close to 100,000 times during the first hour after it was posted.

Fans seem to have been tickled by the prank based on the comments they left.

“Omg BURST OUT LAUGHING!!” one Instagram user wrote. “I needed this today!!”

“I love that she could help but start laughing at the silliness of this!” another added.

“I’m dying of laughter from this!” a third fan commented.

“Good job in keeping straight face, until the end lol,” a fourth person wrote.

There are currently close to 250 comments under the post.

Loading...

In the caption of the post, Carrie included a hashtag for the CMA Awards which hints that her appearance on the show is linked to her ongoing promotion of the upcoming awards ceremony. Carrie will be hosting the CMA’s this year alongside Reba McIntire and Dolly Parton. She’ll also be performing a song from her latest album, Cry Pretty.

Carrie has previously appeared on Good Morning America and Live With Kelly and Ryan to talk about what’s in store for country music’s biggest night. During Live, she actually took Kelly’s place on stage and played guest-host for the episode alongside Ryan Seacrest, making it something of an American Idol reunion.

The 2019 CMA Awards will air on ABC on November 13, 2019, at 8 p.m. EST.