Australian Bombshell Georgia Gibbs Shows Off Killer Body In New Snap From California Getaway

Georgia Gibbs posted a new update to her Instagram page in which she discussed the importance of taking a break not only from work but also from technology. Earlier this week, the Australian bombshell took to the popular social media app to share the post that includes a photo of herself showing off her best smile, and also her killer bikini-clad body.

In the snapshot, the Sports Illustrated swimsuit model is standing on a wooden deck by a staircase in front of gorgeous red flowers. The model was enjoying herself in Laguna Beach, California, as she indicated via the geotag paired with the pictures.

Gibbs rocked a two-piece bathing suit boasting thick white and gray-blue straps. The suit consists of a sporty top with thin straps that go over her shoulders and a low-cut neckline that dips into her chest, putting quite a bit of cleavage on display. The top also features a twist in the middle, adding detail and texture to the bikini.

The model teamed her top with a pair of matching high-waisted bottoms that come all the way up to her bellybutton for a vintage look. Gibbs is laughing in the shot, which caused her abs to engage even more. According to the tag added to her photo, the swimsuit is from Wanderlust Swim.

Gibbs paired her bikini with a nude-colored hat from Lack of Color Hats. A quick peek at the Australian hat label’s Instagram suggests that Gibbs wore the Wave Bucket. The model accessorized her look with a small purse by Fendi, as per her tag, and a pair of rose tinted sunglasses.

Gibbs also added to her slideshow a picture of the beach and the shot of a storefront featuring an inspirational poster with the sayings “You are capable,” “You are inspiring,” “You are loved” and “You are Powerful.”

Since going live, the post — which Gibbs shared with her almost 700,000 Instagram followers — has garnered more than 23,800 likes within about a day of being published. Within that same time period, the photo also attracted upwards of 130 comments.

Users of the social media app who are fans of Gibbs used this opportunity to share their admiration for her and to engage with her caption.

“Such a great reminder! You’re pure sunshine!” one user raved, adding a sunflower emoji after the words.

“You are something else,” another fan said, including a fire emoji in the message.

“Self care is the best care babe,” a third user added, pairing the comment with a red heart.