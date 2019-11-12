Selena Gomez’s Faith Helped Her Battle With Depression

Selena Gomez opened up about how her belief in a higher power helped her battle with depression and anxiety after a couple of difficult years, per Music News.

The “Love You Like A Love Song” hitmaker had various health struggles that were made public. After being diagnosed with lupus and having a kidney transplant, Selena continued to make headlines. For her mental health, Gomez sought professional help and told her friend Raquell Stevens in a recent interview for Giving Back Generation that her faith helped her overcome the dark times.

“My faith for sure [helps me when I’m feeling depressed or anxious],” Selena said.

“I think once I started to really understand my spirituality, and believing in something much bigger than myself was very important for me. Because I don’t believe that I can do this life alone,” the “Tell Me Something I Don’t Know” songstress continued.

“I know that we’re not perfect. I know that what I read in the Word that I live in is all kinds of stories of pain and trials and redemption and restoration, so I believe that so much, but it’s my friends too.”

While facing numerous health issues, Selena was trolled on social media about her appearance due to her illness. Users would mention her supposed weight gain, which did upset the singer despite how she tried to ignore it.

“That really messed me up for a bit,” the singer admitted.

Last September, Selena took a break from social media. At one point, she was the most followed celebrity on Instagram but was overtaken by soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo.

Since returning to the platform, she has revealed that she is in a better place, living her life and being present.

Gomez actively posts on her Instagram but claims she only does so when necessary. She mentioned she is intentional with her posting and doesn’t upload pointless pictures for the sake of it. She expressed that she doesn’t care to expose herself to everyone and then read about what they have to say in the comments section.

Earlier this year, Selena teamed up with her friend, Julia Michaels, on the track “Anxiety” which hears the duo delve deep into the subject, per Genius. The song is taken from Michaels’ second studio EP, Inner Monologue Part 1, and was performed with the “Lose You To Love Me” chart-topper at Fonda in Los Angeles, California, this week, according to Billboard.

They ended their performance with a supportive kiss and hug, proving their friendship is real.