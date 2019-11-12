Jax Taylor’s Wedding Caused The Feud Between Him And Tom Sandoval During ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season 8

Jax Taylor's alleged groom-zilla antics led to a falling out over the summer.

Jax Taylor and Tom Sandoval‘s falling out took place prior to his and Brittany Cartwright’s wedding in June.

According to a report from E! News, Taylor and Cartwright were planning their Kentucky wedding when production began on the upcoming eighth season of Vanderpump Rules and as Sandoval attempted to arrange for the couple to celebrate their bachelor and bachelorette parties, Taylor’s behavior threatened their friendship, as well as Taylor’s friendships with several other cast members of the show who were not named.

As fans may recall, Taylor and Cartwright traveled to Miami, Florida to celebrate their bachelor and bachelorette parties with their co-stars in early June, weeks before Taylor and Cartwright were set to wed. At the time, they were joined by a number of their co-stars, including Sandoval and his girlfriend, Ariana Madix.

While the actual event appeared to be quite a lot of fun for Taylor and his friends, the sneak peek at the upcoming Season 8 episodes of Vanderpump Rules confirmed that all was not well between Taylor and Sandoval. As E! News explained, Taylor reportedly forced Sandoval to jump through hoops before his bachelor party took place and ultimately, Sandoval had to decide between his friendship with Taylor and his principles.

In the trailer for the upcoming episodes, Taylor was seen telling Sandoval that out of all of his friends, Sandoval was the only one he had an issue with. In response, Sandoval wondered if Taylor knew anything about who he actually was.

As fans may recall, Taylor and Sandoval were involved in a pre-wedding argument during the seventh season reunion of Vanderpump Rules earlier this year. At that time, after embarking on a heated argument with one another during filming, Taylor lashed out at Sandoval by telling him that he would no longer be featured as his Best Man in his wedding.

While the two men remained at odds for some time, they appeared to be back on good terms months later before Taylor suddenly blocked Sandoval on social media over the summer after his and Cartwright’s wedding took place.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Taylor called out Sandoval during an appearance on Heather McDonald’s podcast series, Juicy Scoop, weeks ago for failing to expose what has been happening between himself and girlfriend Madix.

“Tom Sandoval never talks about his relationship. They’re very good about talking things without talking about the things. I had multiple conversations about it because it’s not fair,” Taylor alleged.