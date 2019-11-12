‘Maxim’ Model Bri Teresi Sizzles In Bikini Top & Daisy Dukes As She Enjoys A Cold Drink: ‘Want A Sip?’

Bri Teresi posted a hot new update to her Instagram feed in which she rocks a bikini in a store, and her fans are here for it. On Tuesday, November 12, the American Maxim model took to the popular social media app to share a snapshot of herself enjoying a cold drink in a skimpy outfit that leaves little to the imagination as she strikes a sexy pose.

The photo shows Teresi standing in front of a fridge in a store in Los Angeles, California, as the geotag she included with her post indicated. The blonde bombshell rocked a two-piece bathing suit in black with details in pink at the seams and straps, which tie up behind her neck. The bikini top’s triangles are on the small side, showcasing quite a bit of Teresi’s cleavage.

The model teamed her bikini top with a pair of white Daisy Dukes that sit super low on her frame, leaving her enviable abs fully exposed. The shorts are also very short, which helps showcase her strong legs. A strap matching the same pink of the details of the bikini top is visible on her left hip, suggesting that she also wore a pair of matching bikini bottoms under the jean shorts.

Teresi is featured with a pink drink, like a smoothie or slushy, in a clear plastic cup with a straw in her right hand. Despite her casual outfit, the model looks quite dolled up. Her blonde hair is swept over to one side and styled down in straightened, yet voluminous strands that fall over her shoulders.

The camera is positioned closer to the floor as Teresi looks slightly down at it. Her eyes are powerful as she stands with her lips parted and hand behind her neck. A thick layer of black eyeliner further intensifies her gaze while a neutral color plumps up her lips.

Within just about 30 minutes of going live, the post — which Teresi shared with her 614,000 Instagram followers — has garnered more than 3,500 likes. The same short amount of time also brought in upwards of 145 comments to the photo, proving to be an immediate hit with her fans.

Users of the social media platform took to the comments section to let Teresi know how they feel about her sexy photo, leaving a series of compliments and emoji behind.

“Body goals,” one user raved, trailing the words with a hands raised emoji.

“Big Gulp!” wrote another fan.

“LOOK AT THAT BODY,” a third user chimed in.