Stassie Karanikolaou Poses On A Piano Bench In Skimpy Yellow Bikini On Instagram

Famous Instagram face Stassie Karanikolaou shared another look at her collaboration with TJ Swim on Tuesday afternoon, much to the delight of her fans. The 23-year-old model posted a photo of herself on her personal Instagram account in which she rocked a bright yellow bikini from the collection.

The photo showed Stassie sitting in a white room decorated with an elegant piano and a cushioned piano bench. Several bamboo bags hung above the piano on a bar. Stassie sat down on the center of the bench facing away from the piano, wearing a yellow bustier-style bikini top. While her busty chest was mostly contained by the cups, fans did get a peek at some of Stassie’s cleavage. She paired the top with matching V-cut bottoms. The sides sat high on her hips, showing off her voluptuous curves, yet the front of the bottoms remained low on her waist, showing off the young entrepreneur’s flat tummy and toned abs.

Stassie completed the look with white socks pulled up to her ankles and white chunky sneakers. She also added a bit of glam with a sparkling silver choker necklace, a silver bracelet, and a silver ring. A hint of her small, silver hoops could also be seen. While the outfit may have seemed unusual because of its individual components, Stassie certainly pulled it off and looked absolutely stunning.

For her makeup look, Stassie sported brown eye shadow, darkened brows, expertly contoured cheeks, and a light pink gloss that made her lips glisten. Her long, blonde locks were pulled back into a tight and high ponytail at the back of her head.

Stassie posed with her back up straight, her legs spread apart and her hands gently resting on her thighs. She stared directly at the camera with a sultry gaze.

The post garnered over 150,000 likes and more than 400 comments in just one hour. Many fans left praise in the comments section for Stassie’s beautiful physique.

“The most sensual and beautiful,” one fan said with heart-eye emoji.

“Obsessed with this photo,” another follower added.

“I love when you wear [bikini emoji],” a third user wrote.

One fan called Stassie a “queen,” while many others expressed their admiration for the star with lips and heart-eye emoji.

Stassie has been promoting her collaboration with TJ Swim for weeks now. Last week, she modeled another bright yellow bikini in a slightly different cut, as The Inquisitr previously reported. In that photo, she unpeeled a banana and thoughtfully stared off into the distance.