Khloe Kardashian Looks Smoking Hot In Skintight Jeans And Curve-Hugging Cream Top

Khloe Kardashian is using the power of social media to promote her wildly popular clothing line, Good American. Like all of her famous sisters, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star regularly posts photos and videos to promote her various business endeavors with her fans. In the most recent shot that was shared on her page, the mother of one stuns in two pieces from her clothing line.

In the hot new snapshot, the reality star can be seen standing in front of a big white trailer with a black director’s chair just behind her. The stunner does not specifically tag her location in the post but she appears to on location at a set. For the photo op, KoKo stood front and center, rocking a pair of insanely tight light-wash jeans from her Good American line. The curve-hugging denim also featured holes in the knees and hit just at her ankle.

On top, Kardashian rocked an equally as tight-fitting white turtleneck, something that she says is a “basic” from her new collection. The social media sensation completed her look with a pair of high white heels and silver hoop earrings. KoKo wore her long, blond-dyed locks slicked back in a high ponytail and also rocked a gorgeous application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and vibrant red lipstick.

In the caption of the image, Khloe told fans that she was going to be living in these new pieces from her line. So far, the image has earned the social media sensation a ton of attention from her fans, racking up over 600,000 likes and 2,800 comments in just a few short hours of the photo going live. While some followers commented on the image to let KoKo know she looks stunning countless others commented to let her know that they would be purchasing a piece from the line.

“I love you sooooo much my queen,” one follower commented on the photo, attaching a red heart emoji at the end.

“Arent you jus stunning? You are my inspiration Khloe, I love you!,” a second social media user commented on the photo.

“You are such a beautiful woman,” another fan raved.

Earlier this week, The Inquisitr shared that the Good American founder got some love from ex Tristan Thompson after winning the award for Best Reality Star at the 2019 E! People’s Choice Awards. In the surprising post, Thompson let Khloe know that he’s so proud of her, calling her a role model to the younger generation. Not surprisingly, the post was received with some praise and some criticism.