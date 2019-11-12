‘World’s Hottest Weather Girl’ Yanet Garcia Showcases Her Booty Doing Squats In Workout Video

Yanet Garcia gave put her curves on display while doing squats in a video she recently uploaded to Instagram.

The video looked to be part of one of Yanet’s booty workout sessions, as it was in a gym. The Instagram sensation stood in front of a set of mirrors situated in a corner with her back to the camera.

The video began with Yanet standing with her legs spread apart holding her arms over her head appearing to stretch before moving into a squat position. A flash of her tight abs could be seen in the mirror in front of her, but the stunner’s derrière stole the show. Her booty was impossible to miss, as it was positioned right in front of the camera as she began to do several squats.

After completing a few of the squats, she then switched her leg position, which gave her followers a nice side view as she did the exercises. She returned to her original position before moving to show herself doing the exercises from the opposite side. She repeated this routine a couple of times before the video cut off.

The brunette beauty looked stunning in her activewear, which hugged her every curve. The gray-and-black camouflage set included high-rise yoga pants and a long-sleeved crop top that featured a sexy keyhole in the back. She sported a black baseball cap and a pair of black sneakers to complete her look.

Yanet’s 12 million followers seemed to enjoy the video. Many left fire and heart emoji in the comments section, but others used words to tell her what they thought of the post.

“Bootyful,” joked one admirer.

“You have to know what your doing to millions of men across the globe when they watch your videos like this,” quipped a second fan.

“Damn girl you look good,” wrote a third follower.

“Takes a lot of hard work, dedication to keep yourself in that shape!” commented a fourth Instagram user.

Fans of Yanet know that she is dedicated to her fitness and recently teamed up with Fit Plan, an online training app that allows users to connect with trainers. She has shared a few videos of her working out but she also likes to showcase her fabulous figure in more revealing outfits. She recently rocked a pair of Daisy Dukes and thigh-high boots while on the set of Hoy, the program for which she delivers the weather in skimpy clothing.