Kelly Dodd Attends The ‘RHOC’ Season 14 Reunion In A Low-Cut Leopard Dress, Shares Instagram Photos

Kelly Dodd shared a photo of all six cast members' looks.

Kelly Dodd just shared a photo of herself and her co-stars attending last Friday’s taping of The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 14 reunion.

Days after reuniting with her co-stars and host Andy Cohen, Dodd took to her Instagram page where she shared a post with several images taken during last week’s taping, starting with a group photo of herself, Tamra Judge, Shannon Beador, Gina Kirschenheiter, Emily Simpson, and Braunwyn Windham-Burke.

Dodd also included several close-up shots of herself, which showcased her stunning makeup, long hair, and low-cut leopard-print dress.

In the caption of Dodd’s post, she revealed that her dress was created by Alexandre Vauthier as she also gave nods to René Caovilla and Moni Blanshay, who created her shoes and earrings, respectively.

Dodd then shared several photos of herself and her co-stars, including Kirschenheiter and Windham-Burke, holding cans of Positive Beverage, which she owns part of and has been advertising on her Instagram page for the past several months.

Dodd and her co-stars all looked stunning as they prepared to rehash the events of The Real Housewives of Orange County. However, when it came to the best look, she questioned her fans and followers about whose look was their favorite before revealing that Windham-Burke wore her favorite look of the taping.

During Friday’s taping of The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 14 reunion, Dodd was seated on the couch to the right of host Cohen with her newest co-star, Windham-Burke, and Simpson. Meanwhile, the other three ladies — Judge, Beador, and Kirschenheiter — were seated on the left.

Vicki Gunvalson was also present during the taping but only filmed for a brief period of time because she was demoted from her full-time position earlier this year.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Dodd was recently targeted by her co-stars, who said during a Real Housewives of Orange County: After Show that she gets away with far more on the series than anyone else.

“If I were at a lunch and I got up from the table and I said, ‘F*ck all of you,’ I’d still be trying to explain myself. But Kelly Dodd can come back to the table and have lunch,” Beador explained to her producers earlier this month, per Bravo TV.

“If I did and said the things she does, I would be arrested. Like, everybody just expects it and just thinks like, ‘Okay, that’s just Kelly being Kelly,'” Judge added.