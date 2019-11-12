Paulina Gretzky Shakes A Cocktail In All Black On Instagram

Paulina Gretzky shared a couple of new Instagram stories with her fans, as she showed off her cocktail-making skills. The video clip showed the blond stunner sitting on top of a table, as she rocked an all-black ensemble. She held a silver shaker in her right hand, and propped herself up with her other hand. Her outfit was likely a tank top and shorts, but it’s possible that she was rocking a mini dress. Either way, the top had thin straps, and she accessorized with a baseball hat. She wore her hair down, as her short locks fell on her shoulders. She didn’t look up during the short video.

The model was seen posing inside the Casamigos stand at the Floridian Golf Club. The stand had a canopy, while the table was decorated with white linen and a black skirt. Several bottles of the tequila could be seen along the front edge of the table, which was interspersed between black lettering that read, “BAR.” A clip art of a Bahamian flag could be spotted on the right side of the frame, which flashed, “Bahamas Strong.” Behind Paulina, you could see green foliage.

A second, related story showed the booth from the inside looking out. A male golfer stood on a sandy portion of a manicured golf course, while palm trees and other vegetation could be spotted too. A golf cart was parked on the right side. Plus, this photo gave fans a better look at the tequila bottles. The bottles were clear with a simple, white label.

“Come take shots with me & @paulinagretzky at the @casamigos stand,” read the captions.

The Casamigos brand is likely familiar to fans of George Clooney. The tequila and mezcal company was founded by the actor, Rande Gerber, and Mike Meldman. They make this apparent by incorporating their autographs on the branding. Apparently, the spirits are designed to be so smooth that the flavor is enjoyable without salt or lime. Mezcal is a type of spirit from Mexico, which shares many commonalities with tequila.

In addition, Paulina shared another set of Instagram stories several days ago, where she shook her hips in a silver mini skirt. She was spotted at a bar, as she busted some dance moves. The outfit she wore included a denim jacket or shirt. She wore her hair down, and was seen smiling widely. Her fiance, Dustin Johnson, was also present that night, as she shared another story that showed him waving at her through a glass door.