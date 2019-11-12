Instagram Bombshell Abby Dowse Flaunts Massive Underboob In NSFW Leather Bikini

Abby Dowse put on another sexy display for her loyal Instagram followers while clad in another NSFW bikini. As those who follow the blond bombshell on Instagram know, Abby loves sharing photos with fans while flaunting her flawless figure in the process. The model is most well-known for rocking lingerie and bikinis which is exactly what she did earlier today.

In the most recent image that was shared for her legion of fans, Abby got sexy in another skimpy bikini. In the hot new photo post, the social media star struck a pose outside though she did not reveal exactly where she was in the image. Just behind her appeared a blue sky and a number of green palm trees, indicating that she was somewhere warm. Abby struck a pose front and center, wearing her long, blond locks slicked back in a high ponytail and grabbing her long locks with one hand.

She accessorized the look with a pair of round black sunglasses and silver hoop earrings while also rocking a gorgeous application of makeup that included eyeshadow, mascara, blush, and lipstick. The blond bombshell put her killer figure on full display for the camera while clad in a black leather swimsuit that showed off massive amounts of underboob as well as the model’s taut tummy. The NSFW suit also featured two pieces of black fabric in the middle of her stomach.

In the caption of the image, Dowse told fans that black bikinis are her favorite, crediting Oh Polly Swim for the bikini. Since the post went live on her page, it’s earned the stunner a ton of attention from fans, racking up over 5,000 likes and upwards of 180 comments. Some followers took to the photo to let Abby know she looks stunning while countless others raved over her bikini body. A few more simply used flame and heart emoji to express their feelings.

“Oops you did it AGAIN! BEAUTIFUL,” one fan commented with a series of red heart emoji.

Loading...

“It helps when you have the ultimate bikini body, absolutely gorgeous Abby,” a second Instagram user chimed in.

“You’re so stunning babe,” one more raved, adding a heart-eye emoji to the end of the comment.

Earlier this week, The Inquisitr shared that Dowse showed off her figure in another R-rated ensemble, this time in a sheer nude colored dress. The model left little to the imagination while going braless and showing off her figure in g-string bikini bottoms. That shot racked up over 5,000 likes and 100-plus comments.